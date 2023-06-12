‘We need more Black politicians. Our training scheme can help you get there’

On this day 36 years ago, the first Black MPs were elected to represent the Labour Party in parliament. This historic moment helped pave the way for the more diverse politics we see today, with Black, Asian and minority ethnic MPs now representing constituencies for each of the four major parties.

Over the last four decades, the Labour Party has led the way in delivering greater representation at all levels of elected office. In Westminster, Labour has more MPs who are from Black, Asian or other ethnic minority backgrounds than all the other parties put together. From our fantastic councillors and police and crime commissioners to our members of the UK, Scottish and Welsh parliaments, our party increasingly looks like the communities it has been elected to represent.

This is encouraging, but there is clearly still more work to do. Labour has a proud history of opposing racism, tackling racial inequality and advancing anti-racist values, but improving Black representation at all levels of the party is still a big challenge. With a general election around the corner, the time for action to identify the next cohort of Black political leaders is now.

That is why I am delighted to announce that Labour is today relaunching the Bernie Grant Leadership Programme. The programme, named in memory of the late Bernie Grant, a pioneering MP and Haringey council leader, will build on his legacy of supporting Black Labour politicians by training a new generation of Black political leaders.

Any Black Labour member with ambitions to represent the Labour Party in their community can apply before July 16th for the opportunity to take part. Successful candidates will receive six months of bespoke training to equip them with the skills and networks they need to stand and win for Labour at all levels. With mentors across the UK, the programme will nurture the Black talent that we know already exists across the labour movement.

As the party of equality, Labour is serious about making our politics more representative of the country and its communities. We need politicians from those communities to stand for our party and take the fight to the Conservatives who have allowed structural racial inequality to fester for 13 years. Our political system still doesn’t represent the reality of Britain in the 21st century, and only Labour has the potential and the ambition to change that.

As Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, I know that, from housing and employment to criminal justice and health, entrenched inequality is preventing too many Black, Asian and minority ethnic people from making progress. Rather than dismantling barriers and tackling prejudice, the current Conservative government has, disturbingly, made a point of denying structural racism even exists.

Labour will bring in a landmark Race Equality Act that will seek to end these disparities in government, embedding action to tackle structural racial inequality across government and supporting Black, Asian and minority ethnic people to reach their full potential.

I am looking forward to implementing our landmark plans for a Race Equality Act in government and to completing our work on the Forde report as soon as possible. As we look ahead to the next general election, I am hopeful that Labour will enter office with a new generation of Black Labour MPs in the Parliamentary Labour Party, ready to stand up all for our communities and break new ground for diversity in British politics.

So if you’re a Black Labour member with aspirations to build a better Britain for everyone, please apply today to the new Bernie Grant Leadership Programme.