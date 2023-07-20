Labour Party Conference 2023: The unmissable LabourList programme

This year’s Labour Party conference in Liverpool is one of the most hotly anticipated yet under Keir Starmer’s leadership, with a general election expected next year and Labour ahead in the polls.

LabourList is hugely excited to be hosting an array of events of our own at the four-day annual conference, which runs from Sunday 8th to Wednesday 11th October 2023 in and around the ACC Liverpool venue.

We’re hosting a string of panel events inside the ACC, unpacking the big issues of the day with the big names – from shadow cabinet members and union general secretaries to experts, campaigners and industry leaders.

We can’t wait to hear top Labour figures get fired up on how we mobilise now to win at our annual rally event at Revolucion de Cuba on Monday afternon – then even more fired up hours later at conference’s best night out. The famous LabourList karaoke and DJ night is back and better than ever, in partnership this year with Lime at the Bierkeller.

Here’s what we’ve got in store so far (in chronological order), with more details to come about what to expect at each event – and more events too:

Sunday 8 October

Creating better, smarter transport networks throughout the UK

10:30am – 11:15am – Room MR 25, ACC Liverpool

Luke Raikes, research director, The Fabian Society

James Bain, Chair of the Rail Supply Group and COO of Worldline

Louise Haigh, Shadow Transport Minister, Labour (invited)

Tom Belger, Editor, LabourList

In partnership with Worldline.

Back in School: An inclusive approach to tackling exclusions and the school absence crisis

11.15am – 12pm – Room MR 25, ACC Liverpool

Anne Longfield, Chair, Commission on Young Lives

Lib Peck, Director, London Violence Reduction Unit

Anntoinette Bramble, Cabinet Member for Education, Hackney Council

Arti Sharma, CEO, nurtureuk

In partnership with nurtureuk.

Monday 9 October

How Labour wins – and how to read the polls

8.45am – 9.45am – Meeting room 14, ACC Liverpool

Chris Hopkins, Director, Savanta

Claire Ainsley, PPI centre-left renewal director at PPI and ex-Labour policy director

Josh Simons, Director, Labour Together

Tom Belger, Editor, LabourList

In partnership with Savanta.

How does Labour build an NHS workforce fit for the future?

10am – 11am – Meeting room 14, ACC Liverpool

Wes Streeting, Shadow Health Secretary, Labour

Pat Cullen, general secretary, Royal College of Nursing

Professor Phillip Banfield, Council Chair, British Medical Association

Tom Belger, Editor, LabourList

In partnership with the BMA and RCN.

Where does the Labour Party stand on civil liberties?

11.15am – 12.15pm – Meeting room 14, ACC Liverpool

Zarah Sultana, Labour MP

Matt Wrack, General Secretary, Fire Brigades Union

Akiko Hart, Director, Liberty

Dave Smith, National Secretary, Blacklist Support Group

In partnership with the FBU.

What would workers’ rights look like under a Labour government?

12.20pm – 1.30pm – Meeting room 14, ACC Liverpool

Justin Madders MP, Shadow Minister for Employment Rights, Labour

Mick Lynch, General Secretary, RMT

Jo Grady, General Secretary, UCU

Fran Heathcote, President, PCS

Matt Wrack, General Secretary, FBU

Kate Bell, Assistant General Secretary, TUC

In partnership with the Trade Union Co-ordinating Group (TUCG).

LabourList Rally: The election campaign starts now

3pm – 5pm – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock

Join us for a series of inspiring speeches from high-profile Labour frontbenchers, backbenchers and figures from the wider movement on why we need the Tories out and Labour in power – and how we mobilise now to win the upcoming general election.

From 3 pm to 5 pm the LabourList rally will be at one of Liverpool’s most fun, vibrant waterfront bars at the scenic Albert Dock, just a few minutes walk from the conference site. Grab a beer, cocktail or nacho at the bar and grab a seat.

Tuesday 10 October

A manifesto for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls: A whole-society approach

8.45am – 9.45am – Meeting room 21, ACC Liverpool

Ellie Reeves, Shadow Justice Minister, Labour

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP and Women and Equalities Select Committee member, Labour

Andrea Simon, Director, End Violence Against Women Coalition

Farah Nazeer , CEO, Women’s Aid Federation of England

CEO, Women’s Aid Federation of England Gisela Valle, Director, Latin American Women’s Rights Service

Caroline Bernard, Head of Influence, Respect

Bridget Phillipson, Shadow Education Secretary, Labour (invited)

In partnership with the End Violence Against Women Coalition.



Safe Passage – an effective and humane way to stop the boats

10am – 11am – Meeting room 21, ACC Liverpool

Clare Moseley – Founder, Care 4 Calais

Paul O’Connor, Head of Bargaining, PCS

Emma Rose, President, NEU

Riccardo la Torre, National Officer, FBU

Tom Belger, Editor, LabourList

In partnership with PCS, the FBU and NEU.



How does Labour solve the housing crisis?

11.15am – 12.15pm – Meeting room 21, ACC Liverpool

Matthew Pennycock, Shadow Minister for Levelling Up and Housing, Labour

Vicky Spratt, Housing Correspondent, the i paper

Darren Baxter, Principal Policy Adviser, The Joseph Rowntree Foundation

Tom Belger, Editor, LabourList

In partnership with JRF.

