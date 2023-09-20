Labour Party Conference 2023: The unmissable LabourList programme

This year’s Labour Party conference in Liverpool is one of the most hotly anticipated yet under Keir Starmer’s leadership, with a general election expected next year and Labour ahead in the polls.
LabourList is hugely excited to be hosting an array of events of our own at the four-day annual conference, which runs from Sunday 8th to Wednesday 11th October 2023 in and around the ACC Liverpool venue.
We’re hosting a string of panel events inside the ACC, unpacking the big issues of the day with the big names – from shadow cabinet members and union general secretaries to experts, campaigners and industry leaders.
And we can’t wait to hear top Labour figures get fired up on how we mobilise now to win at our annual rally event at Revolucion de Cuba on Monday afternoon, followed that night by our famous karaoke and DJ night in partnership with Lime at the Bierkeller (tickets here).
Here’s what we’ve got in store so far (in chronological order):
Sunday 8 October
Creating better, smarter transport networks throughout the UK
10:30am – 11:15am – Room MR 25, ACC Liverpool
- Luke Raikes, research director, The Fabian Society
- James Bain, Chair of the Rail Supply Group and COO of Worldline
- Louise Haigh, Shadow Transport Minister, Labour (invited)
- Tom Belger, Editor, LabourList
In partnership with Worldline.
Back in School: An inclusive approach to tackling exclusions and the school absence crisis
11.15am – 12pm – Room MR 25, ACC Liverpool
- Anne Longfield, Chair, Commission on Young Lives
- Lib Peck, Director, London Violence Reduction Unit
- Anntoinette Bramble, Cabinet Member for Education, Hackney Council
- Arti Sharma, CEO, nurtureuk
In partnership with nurtureuk.
Monday 9 October
How Labour wins – and how to read the polls
8.45am – 9.45am – Meeting room 14, ACC Liverpool
- Chris Hopkins, Director, Savanta
- Claire Ainsley, centre-left renewal director, PPI, and ex-Labour policy director
- Josh Simons, Director, Labour Together
- Tom Belger, Editor, LabourList
In partnership with Savanta.
How does Labour build an NHS workforce fit for the future?
10am – 11am – Meeting room 14, ACC Liverpool
- Wes Streeting, Shadow Health Secretary, Labour
- Pat Cullen, general secretary, Royal College of Nursing
- Professor Phil Banfield, Council Chair, British Medical Association
- Tom Belger, Editor, LabourList
In partnership with the BMA and RCN.
Where does the Labour Party stand on civil liberties?
11.15am – 12.15pm – Meeting room 14, ACC Liverpool
- Zarah Sultana, Labour MP
- Matt Wrack, General Secretary, Fire Brigades Union
- Akiko Hart, Director, Liberty
- Dave Smith, National Secretary, Blacklist Support Group
In partnership with the FBU.
What would workers’ rights look like under a Labour government?
12.20pm – 1.30pm – Meeting room 14, ACC Liverpool
- Justin Madders MP, Shadow Minister for Employment Rights, Labour
- Mick Lynch, General Secretary, RMT
- Jo Grady, General Secretary, UCU
- Fran Heathcote, President, PCS
- Matt Wrack, General Secretary, FBU
- Kate Bell, Assistant General Secretary, TUC
In partnership with the Trade Union Co-ordinating Group (TUCG).
LabourList Rally: The election campaign starts now
3pm – 5pm – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room)
Join us for a series of inspiring speeches from high-profile Labour frontbenchers, backbenchers and figures from the wider movement on why we need the Tories out and Labour in power – and how we mobilise now to win the upcoming general election.
Confirmed speakers include Angela Rayner, Lisa Nandy, Jon Ashworth, Stephen Kinnock, Justin Madders, Daniel Zeichner, Alex Sobel, Stella Creasy, Nadia Whitome, Afzal Khan, Anna Turley, Paul Mason, Alice Perry, Abdi Duale, Dan Tomlinson, Jessica Toale, Lucy Rigby and Ben McGowan.
From 3 pm to 5 pm the LabourList rally will be at one of Liverpool’s most fun, vibrant waterfront bars at the scenic Albert Dock, just a few minutes walk from the conference site. Grab a beer, cocktail or nacho at the bar and grab a seat.
Tuesday 10 October
A manifesto for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls: A whole-society approach
8.45am – 9.45am – Meeting room 21, ACC Liverpool
- Ellie Reeves, Shadow Justice Minister, Labour
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP and Women and Equalities Select Committee member, Labour
- Andrea Simon, Director, End Violence Against Women Coalition
- Farah Nazeer, CEO, Women’s Aid Federation of England
- Gisela Valle, Director, Latin American Women’s Rights Service
- Caroline Bernard, Head of Influence, Respect
- Bridget Phillipson, Shadow Education Secretary, Labour (invited)
In partnership with the End Violence Against Women Coalition.
Safe Passage – an effective and humane way to stop the boats
10am – 11am – Meeting room 21, ACC Liverpool
- Lord Vernon Coaker, shadow home office and defence spokesperson, Labour
- Clare Moseley – Founder, Care 4 Calais
- Paul O’Connor, Head of Bargaining, PCS
- Emma Rose, President, NEU
- Riccardo la Torre, National Officer, FBU
- Tom Belger, Editor, LabourList
In partnership with PCS, the FBU and NEU.
How does Labour solve the housing crisis?
11.15am – 12.15pm – Meeting room 21, ACC Liverpool
- Matthew Pennycook, Shadow Minister for Levelling Up and Housing, Labour
- Vicky Spratt, Housing Correspondent, the i paper
- Darren Baxter, Principal Policy Adviser, The Joseph Rowntree Foundation
- Tom Belger, Editor, LabourList
In partnership with JRF.
