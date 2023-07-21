‘Need Power First must be Labour’s mantra this NPF weekend’

Labour’s National Policy Forum must keep uppermost in mind that what matters most is winning. Without power, we can’t achieve any of the things we came into politics to do. Without power, we’re in the wrong place.

The strong by-election results still take us no closer to power, notwithstanding the brilliant candidates and hard work. Let’s also take note that a single-issue campaign is a glimpse of the hyper-local campaigns to come in seats like mine. Own goals are to be avoided. Those in charge of policy, including local government, must improve Labour winning power nationally.

Bury North, is the most marginal seat in the country. Never a ‘Red Wall’ but a bellwether. A telltale seat. Responses on the doors shift and shape with even the slightest change of pulse in our polling. Labour’s lead feels real, but it must not be taken for granted. For Britain, see Bury. 13 years of breakage under the Tories.

Rising child poverty; shredded budgets; diminished high streets; impossible NHS and GP wait times; crumbling school buildings; mortgages and rents through the roof. And a political malaise in any faith in politics or what politicians can achieve. In short, we’ve yet to seal the deal.

We’ve been punished before for promising the earth

However, we should take stock of how far the leadership of Keir and Rachel has taken us since the howling defeat of 2019. We should take assurance from this. And project these assurances with the bold five missions. These are missions we will be judged by. They will shape everything, within the necessary frame of it all being costed and paid for.

Over successive elections we were punished for promising the earth without taking difficult decisions. Those who want a Labour government are growing in number. Our offer to the country is resonating. The toxicity on the doors in 2019 has gone.

People are investing in us being good enough this time around, because they want us in their corner. But the message from Bury North and beyond is don’t squander the gains we’ve made in the minds of Bury folk and the views of the British people.

It still boils down to being trusted on the economy. Support fell away for Labour in our many election defeats because we tried to sell to the electorate: you can have it all with Labour. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that voters in towns struggling to make ends meet aren’t persuaded by promises built on sand.

No matter how generous we sound in a news cycle. Or how good it feels to make the case for them in a policy forum amongst peers. No matter how well-intentioned, it risks being reckless, not compassionate.

If you haven’t got enough to go around you know all too well how much things out of reach cost. You know all too well that everything comes at a price and that budgeting is a permanent drumbeat to live by.

Policy approaches must be forged in white heat of marginals

Our approach to policy should be forged in the white heat of a marginal seat. There is no soundproofing here. We hear each vote cast or lost. These seats frame our electoral challenge and are the only way back to winning in the country.

Tales of Tony Benn might make good storytelling but it was only the Labour government led by the other TB that made a minimum wage possible, grew the economy, introduced Sure Start, reduced child and pensioner poverty and rebuilt our schools.

This followed a commitment to fiscal responsibility, recognising the economic context (brighter than it is today) in which it was attempting to win, before winning. It had earned the right to govern.

We cannot deny the economic damage done by the last time unfunded promises were made to party members by a leader seeking approval in rooms full of their peers, in a bid to lead the country. We’re still paying the price for Liz Truss’s leadership and her denial of economic consequences.

Mind the Tory traps

Of course it is for Labour’s leadership and our united effort to further outline, taking our lead from the missions, the difference a Labour government will make. It’s also important we don’t fall into traps our opponents have set for us. The Tories are waiting for us to mess up. So mind the traps.

For too long, Labour has been one of the best non-governmental organisations around. No more. So let’s keep up our restoration as a genuine prospect to be the natural party of government, like the one I first voted for.

Labour in office has always raised the floor on which British politics is fought in the future. Whether on the NHS, equality, economic opportunity, wages, conditions, childcare, environmental responsibilities and much more. So rely on this record. Let’s get over the line because we need power first.