Alice Perry: Advice for those thinking about seeking Labour selection

Every year Labour needs thousands of talented, motivated people to represent their communities as local councillors. We also need hundreds of candidates to represent Labour at the next general election.

This includes seats where Labour has a strong chance of winning and developmental seats, where Labour supporters deserve the chance to vote for an excellent Labour candidate. We need candidates from all walks of life and all backgrounds, including people from politically underrepresented groups.

As a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), I interviewed, shortlisted and selected candidates to be MPs, MEPs, police and crime commissioners, combined authority and directly elected mayors and councillors. Here are my tips about what Labour looks for in candidates and things to consider if you are thinking about applying for selection.

Your pitch

Why do you want to stand for elected office? What would you bring to the role? What do you want to achieve? What will you deliver for local people? Why are you the best person for this role? What have you achieved in life that you are proud of and prepares you for this role? Why should people vote for you?

These are all important questions to reflect on and things you will be asked about. Take time to think deeply about the answers. We need a diverse group of people to stand to be candidates and the right candidate for one area or role will differ from the right candidates for another.

For example, I’ve interviewed people to be metro mayors who weren’t suitable for that role but would make excellent MPs or councillors. Don’t be deterred if things don’t happen immediately. See every opportunity as a chance to learn and improve.

Think long-term

Good advice I was given when I first stood for the NEC in 2014 was that if I put myself forward, forward, took it seriously and gave a good account of myself, people would respect me whether I won or lost. It takes courage to stand.

Even if you aren’t successful the first time, there will likely be other opportunities. There are many, many excellent MPs and senior councillors who weren’t selected the first time around.

Never be afraid of losing. Always be gracious whether you win or lose and think long-term. Never bad mouth other candidates or party members. Also publicly attacking the selection panel or process doesn’t achieve anything positive. If you want to be an elected representative, the way you conduct yourself is extremely important. Think of interactions with the public and other members as “job interviews”. This is true online and in real life.

Knock on doors

Labour needs candidates who are in touch with the concerns of the community they want to represent. A great way to understand voters’ priorities is to speak to them. Regularly door-knocking with the party where you hope to get selected will give you a strong sense of what is going on in the area and what people want their representatives to change.

It will also help you build relationships with local members and let them get to know you and what you stand for. Campaigning all year round, even (especially) outside elections is a vital part of Labour’s electoral success. All Labour candidates will be expected to show leadership, attending and leading campaign sessions.

If you stand for election you will be expected to demonstrate your campaigning track record and commit to attending regular sessions in future. I appreciate that doorstep canvassing can sometimes have accessibility issues and if this is a concern, talk to your local party as there are inclusive alternatives. I stood for my third term as a councillor when I was heavily pregnant.

My local party made adjustments and let me complete some of my canvassing sessions using Labour’s excellent telephone campaigning software. Mixing face-to-face and telephone campaigning also meant we could reach a broader cross-section of voters.

Are you active in your trade union?

All Labour candidates are expected to be trade union members. This is because the link between trade unions and the Labour Party is at the heart of our politics. Outstanding candidates can give examples of their trade union experience. Active trade union members have important transferable skills and experience, like campaigning, negotiating, representing members, doing casework, public speaking and chairing meetings etc. Trade unions can offer candidate training and can have a role nominating, supporting or endorsing their members.

What do you do in your community?

What do you do in your community? Are you a school governor? Are you active in your church? Do you volunteer at the local food bank? Are you a mentor? There are loads of ways people show community leadership. Think about what you do. You may do more than you realise. You will be asked about this on your application form and in interviews. Local members will also be interested in your story and how you give back to your community.

How well do you understand the role?

How much do you understand about the role you want to stand for? You don’t need to be a policy expert or to have a degree in politics to be an amazing representative. After all, we need candidates from all backgrounds. Do research the role you want to stand for and think about the qualities needed. If you want to be a Councillor, go to a few council meetings.

Ask some questions as a member of the public. Helpful questions that highlight local campaign issues are always appreciated by Labour Groups. Equally, supportive letters to the paper can be great. Have a chat with the local party first – this is another great way to build relationships and build your profile.

Be confident and go for it!

Other people may have different takes, but I think it’s fine to be open about your ambition if you are respectful and self-aware. Ask people who understand the selection process for tips and advice. Apply for the fantastic candidate training available. Learn about how the process works and where you could fit in. I recommend women join the Labour Women’s Network. If you have a particular interest, join the relevant socialist society.

Finally, have fun. Politics is an amazing way of meeting like-minded people and being an agent of change. If it is what you want, go for it!