Labour to face major test in Scotland as by-election triggered in Ferrier’s seat

A by-election has been triggered in Rutherglen and Hamilton West after incumbent MP Margaret Ferrier faced a recall petition – setting up a key test for Anas Sarwar’s Scottish Labour Party.

It was revealed today that 14% of voters in the constituency had signed the recall petition during the six weeks that it was open, surpassing the 10% threshold needed to trigger a by-election. The date for the by-election will be set when parliament returns from recess in early September.

Commenting on the result of the petition, Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said “The people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West have made their voices heard and demanded change.

“For far too long, the area has been failed, let down by two incompetent governments and left voiceless in parliament by their rule-breaking MP.

“This cannot go on a day longer than it needs to. The SNP must call a by-election at the very first opportunity so Rutherglen and Hamilton West can get the representation it deserves as soon as possible.

“Scottish Labour’s candidate Michael Shanks is ready to hit the ground running and be the local champion his home constituency deserves. It’s time for a fresh start in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, and Scottish Labour can deliver it.”

Shanks – who was selected to contest the expected by-election earlier this year – is a local teacher, who has previously stood unsuccessfully for election to Westminster and the Scottish parliament.

In a video shared on Twitter shortly after the result was announced, Shanks said: “Finally, our community has the chance for a fresh start, with a by-election here in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.”

He continued: “We’ve waited long enough for proper representation, and our community’s been badly let down during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Unrepresented in parliament and failed by both our governments.

“But this isn’t as good as it gets. Change is possible. This by-election is a chance to send a message and elect a local champion to fight for our area. I want to be that local champion.”

The Commons standards committee recommended in March that Ferrier should be suspended from the Commons for 30 days for breaking Covid rules in the early stages of the pandemic.

Ferrier – who was elected as an SNP MP but now sits as an independent – lost an appeal against the ruling and was subsequently suspended for the full 30 days, a period long enough to trigger a recall petition in the seat.

The by-election will be a key test of Sarwar’s Scottish Labour Party, with the result offering an indiction of the extent of any Labour resurgence north of the border amid the police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Ferrier won Rutherglen and Hamilton West for the SNP in 2019 with majority of 5,230 votes, taking the seat from Labour’s Ged Killen, who had won it from Ferrier at the previous election by just 265 votes. Prior to Ferrier’s first election in 2015, the seat had been held by Labour since its creation in 2005.