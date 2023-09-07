Labour roundup: Scotland poll boost, Nowak’s wealth tax push and Momentum’s finances

“The Scottish National Party and Labour are tied on 35% each...only the second Westminster Voting Intention Poll publicly released by any company since June 2014 in which the SNP has not led in Scotland.” Redfield & Wilton Strategies’ latest polling makes for brilliant reading for Labour with the Rutherglen and Hamilton by-election now looming.

LabourList’s Morgan Jones caught up with Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie for an exclusive chat on the campaign trail last week. She notably said Labour-turned-SNP voters were “coming back to us”, disappointed with the SNP’s record and keen for “grown-up” co-operation between Westminster and Holyrood. It’s a striking contrast to the level of residual SNP loyalty found in some Scottish focus groups earlier this year even among former voters who say they are “unsure” how they’ll vote after their finance saga, as LabourList columnist Joe Alder has written.

