David Evans issues guidance cautioning against Gaza protests and motions

Middle East conflict continues to dominate headlines

Good morning.The news over the weekend has again been dominated by events in Israel and in Gaza. Guidance, seen by LabourList, was sent to Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) in advance of protests that took place on Saturday over the Israeli army’s actions in Gaza. The guidance, issued by Labour Party general secretary David Evans, counselled members against attendance at such protests: “Elected representatives have been given strong advice not to attend any of these events, and I would urge you to exercise similar caution.”

The communication also states that the party will take steps to limit motions on events in the Middle East, with Evans writing that while he was aware that recent events will trigger “great emotion and debate”, he would “not let that become a flashpoint for the expression of views that undermine the Labour Party’s ability to provide a safe and welcoming space for all its members.” ITV has further coverage on the party’s communications reporting that council leaders were told in even stronger terms (“they must not, under any circumstance”) not to attend protests.

After some discontent in the party, including two Oxford councillors and Young Labour’s BAME officer resigning last week, in his most recent statement the Labour leader Keir Starmer reiterated his defence of Israel’s “right, indeed the duty, to defend itself”, but caveated it with a plea for all parties to act “within international law, including allowing humanitarian access of food, water, electricity and medicines into Gaza and ensuring safe humanitarian corridors in Gaza for those fleeing violence”.

Parliament returns from conference recess today, with the latest developments in Israel and Gaza expected to be debated.

SNP conference

For us in the Labour Party conference is done and dusted, but for the Scottish National Party (SNP) things are only just getting underway. The party’s conference kicked off yesterday, with First Minister Humza Yousaf addressing the party faithful in Aberdeen, and continues today. Former cabinet minister and current LabourList columnist John Denham gives his views on the “stunning” by-election win in Rutherglen on LabourList today, but argues Labour hasn’t quite found a way to solve the complicated relationship between the union and its constituent nations.

CLP meetings gone by

Readers may remember that a few weeks back I asked if any of our readers had joined the party before 1960. I was pleased to hear from David Blackman, who “joined the Labour Party in the winter of 1954/5 as a keen 17-year-old, in the Mill Hill Branch of North Hendon constituency Labour Party (CLP)”, as the party was preparing for the 1955 general election. “The result was not good”, David recalls, “but I remained a keen party member, and am still, over 68 years later – and after many political battles”.

As far as I am aware the longest serving member amongst our readers is Mrs Saxon Spence, who got in touch to say: “You asked today about remembering the first CLP meeting you went to – mine was in the autumn of 1945 when I joined the party as a 16 year old… at those early meetings the battle was over whether or not the Communist Party should be allowed to affiliate and Morgan Philips ruled the roost!”. I’d love to hear more from our longer serving readers (particularly if their stories involve famous Morgans).

In other Labour news…

ANOTHER TORY ON BOARD: After Anna Soubry recently said she’d vote Labour, now Labour has scooped up business leader and former government adviser Iain Anderson to advise on its relationship with small firms. He quit the Tories earlier this year (FT, £).

CONFERENCE ACCESS DENIED: On Friday we carried the story of one young member from Aberdeen who had his pass terminated days before conference, blamed on “high” visitor numbers, without apology. Labour declined to comment to us. Now a second member’s got in touch to say the same thing happened, though they fear it could be linked to their involvement in environmental activism. If you had a similar experience, or know someone who did, please get in touch at [email protected].

ELECTIONS ABROAD: Sincere commiserations to our comrades in the New Zealand Labour Party, who are out of government following last week’s election. Some good news comes from yesterday’s Polish elections, however, where the liberal opposition parties look set to triumph over the governing right wing Law and Justice Party.

MID BEDS: Polling day in the by-election is this Thursday. Information on campaign sessions for tomorrow here.

TAMWORTH: Polling day in the by-election is this Thursday. Information on campaign sessions here.