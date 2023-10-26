Israel-Gaza: UNISON and a London CLP join calls for ceasefire

UNISON has called for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with general secretary Christina McAnea warning of the “terrible things that are happening to innocent civilians”.

In a meeting of the union’s national executive committee (NEC) on Wednesday, members reiterated UNISON’s stance towards the conflict, condemning the attacks by Hamas, calling for the release of all hostages, emphasising that there must be a ceasefire and that “all sides to abide by international law”.

UNISON’s position on the conflict is likely to pile further pressure onto Labour over its own stance, with UNISON the biggest UK trade union and a major financial backer of the party.

The union said its statements so far – the first of which was issued jointly with the international trade union movement – observed that “neither the killings by Hamas nor the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza will advance the cause of peace” and reiterated UNISON’s view on the need for a two-state solution.

Wednesday’s meeting agreed to encourage UNISON branches and individuals to donate to Medical Aid for Palestinians or the Red Cross. A donation of £10,000 from the union’s NEC will be shared between the two organisations.

Meanwhile one London Constituency Labour Party passed a resolution last night backing an “immediate ceasefire”, an end to the Israeli “siege” and “forced displacement”, and no ground invasion of Gaza.

It also called for the party to support efforts to release hostages, and condemned Hamas’ “appalling” attacks as well as rising antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Romford Constituency Labour Party passed this motion at its All Members Meeting tonight on the situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. It calls for human rights to be put first. pic.twitter.com/FeVkUBTgfX — Romford Labour Party (@romfordlabour) October 25, 2023

Omar Salem, communications officer for Romford CLP, proposed the motion. There were 18 votes for, none against and three abstentions.

He called it a “very well-mannered and constructive discussion”.

It came on the same day Labour faced Westminster journalists’ questions over claims CLPs had been “silenced”, and LabourList revealed another London CLP member had been advised his motion would be ruled out of order in case members breached new guidance on how motions are handled.

A Labour spokesman told reporters that CLPs should be allowed to debate motions.

The party’s rules have sparked criticism from some, but one CLP officer contacted LabourList today to say: “I’m relieved that the national party has offered firm guidance but left the door open for officers to exercise some local discretion. We are all volunteers after all. Conflict resolution is not what we signed up for.

“Many grassroots voices we hear merely want to castigate the party…we don’t all feel the same.”

What has your experience been of CLP debates or motions over the conflict? Get in touch on record or not at [email protected].