Keir Starmer’s conference speech: Live-blog and reaction

Starmer’s speech – and his handling of protestor – garners positive reviews:

LabourList has Stephen Kinnock’s reaction in a video here: he reckons it was “Barnstorming”:



Stephen Morgan MP thinks it was “fantastic”:

Labour’s plans for economic growth, safer streets, cheaper homegrown British power, better opportunities, and a rejuvenated NHS will get Britain its future back. Fantastic speech from Keir Starmer #Lab23 pic.twitter.com/f9vnJ49J49 — Stephen Morgan MP (@StephenMorganMP) October 10, 2023

Ellie Reeves MP thinks it was “incredible”:

Incredible speech from @Keir_Starmer After 13 years of Tory decline it’s only @UKLabour that can give Britain its future back. The NHS back on its feet. A clean energy superpower. A new generation of towns. And an economy that works for the whole country 🌹 — Ellie Reeves (@elliereeves) October 10, 2023

Commentator Aaron Bastani praises Starmer’s composure:

Starmer does well here. Is calm and comes across as serious and an adult. Importantly avoids the neurotic hysteria which appears to be the default of Conservative politicians. A free society means sometimes you’ll get covered in glitter! pic.twitter.com/IWlO07MSZk — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) October 10, 2023

The campaign group Priced Out praises commitment on housing:

‘We must bulldoze through our restrictive planning system’ – @Keir_Starmer 30 minutes in, he has already mentioned housing more times than the Prime Minister did in his 1 hour speech. pic.twitter.com/mZa7AR39Gt — PricedOut (@PricedOutUK) October 10, 2023

15:00: “Why Labour? Because we serve your interests”

Starmer’s talk turns to winning back Scotland, condemning an SNP that views nationalism as a “bridge to the world… when it can barely provide a ferry out of the outer Hebrides”.

He says Tories are always ready to “save their own skins”.

“I grew up working class. I’ve been fighting all my life and I won’t stop now.”

“We will face down the age of insecurity together… break the stranglehold of Tory decline… walk towards a decade of national renewal”

“Britain must, Britain can, Britain will get its future back. Thank you conference.”

14:55: Green transition and skills

“Today we commit to a new generation of colleges, technical excellent colleges”, planted firmly in “young people’s aspiration”.

“Clean British energy is cheaper than fossil fuels. That means cheaper bills for every family in the country.”

When Rishi Sunak says, row back on our climate mission, “I say, speed ahead”

Great British Energy will be based in Scotland: “Scotland is at the heart of a Britain built to last”.

Starmer shouts out to Michael Shanks, “who will serve his community with dignity, pride and determination”

14: 50: “We say yes to sound money… fiscal responsibility is non-negotiable”

Starmer reaches out to Tories worried about their party descending into the “murky waters of extremism and conspiracy”, saying that they can join a Labour Party committed to improving Britain.

“Hold out the hand” to business and commit to competitive enterprise, while simultaneously championing workers’ rights.

Starmer says “business is ready to join us in this endeavour”.

14:45: Economic growth

Building does not mean “tearing up our green belt”, but sometimes there are “ridiculous uses of it”- “carparks”; “wastelands”- “a grey belt”.

“Getting Britain building again is crucial to growth…this Labour Party will fight the next election on economic growth”.

He condemns “trickle down nonsense” and Tory economics. “This is the Tory mindset. Don’t solve problems. Exploit them.”

“Those ideas are finished… in the end they always make working people pay.”

14:42: “It’s time to get Britain building again”

Starmer talks about the planning system as a “blockage” in the path of infrastructure and home ownership.

He says his house growing up was “everything” to his family, providing stability and a springboard.

“Today we launch a new plan to get Britain building again” and “fight the blockers” who stand in the way of aspiration.

“No more inertia in the face of resistance” from people who say “we don’t want Britain’s future here”.

“It’s time to build 1.5mn homes across the country”.

JUST ANNOUNCED: As Prime Minister, @Keir_Starmer will build 1.5 million new homes over five years. pic.twitter.com/oLPFXQx3rS — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) October 10, 2023

14:40: “That’s our future conference: let’s get it back”

Envisions a future where “ambulances come on time” and “MPs have only one job: service”.

Imagine “no more bonuses for those pumping sewage into our waterways”; no more “cleaners mocked as they scrub mess off the walls after illegal parties in Westminster”.

Where workers’ rights are considered good for growth.

14:35: Sunak is out of touch

Starmer attacks the Tory Party as out of touch: “Rishi Sunak and the shallow men and women of Westminster- unable to see, unable to listen, unable to stand in your shoes”.

Starmer talks about his sister, a care worker, and her experiences in the pandemic. Talks about the country’s respect for NHS staff and care workers during the pandemic, saying: “I believe this country respects itself.”

14:32: Starmer draws on experience as director of public prosecutions

“I’ve reformed a public service before, I know how it goes”, he says before talking about reform of policing to make streets safer.

“If we ignore the appeals to the status quo on private school tax breaks” we can improve mental health provision and “shatter the class ceiling”.

14:30: NHS reform

Tells the crowd we have “got to get the NHS back on its feet” to applause from the hall. He explains Labour’s plans for closing the non-dom tax loop to increase NHS funding.

“If all we do is place the NHS on a pedestal, then I am afraid it will remain on life support”; we need to reform the NHS he says.

14:26

“There’s no magic wand here” to fix the cost of living crisis. “A decade of national renewal” is what’s needed.

Bravery is what’s needed, says Starmer. “We can get our future back”

He compares Labour’s task to 45, 64, 97, and says it will have to face the challenges faced by “all three” of those Labour govts arriving in power. Public finances and services are “broken”…many people are “walking a little more slowly” past foodbanks#LabourConference23 — LabourList (@LabourList) October 10, 2023



14:24

Cost of living crisis whittles away at our joy, Starmer says. “We have to be a government that takes care of the big decisions, so that working people have the opportunity to enjoy what they love”

14:21

People are looking to us because we want to heal, “and we are the healers…. the modernisers… the builders”.

Politics should “tread lightly on people’s lives”… “carry the load, not add to it”.

14: 19

Climate change is a “recipe for instability” says Starmer as he discusses our “new age of insecurity”.

“Democratic certainties are under attack…a new age of economic insecurity,” says @Keir_Starmer. Amid change, we need the “hunger to find new opportunity and the strength to preserve what is precious”.#LabourConference23 — LabourList (@LabourList) October 10, 2023

14:09

Starmer thanks Penistone and Stocksbridge PPC Marie Tidball, who introduced him.

He is talking now about his fight to change the Labour party: “Country first, party second”.

He condemns “the terrorists of Hamas” and the recent killings in Israel. “Israel must always have the right to defend her people”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer will be delivering his speech to party conference in Liverpool this afternoon. It will be Starmer’s third address to party conference as leader and is likely to be his last before the next general election. We know a bit about what the Labour leader is likely to say, but you can follow along here for a live blog of the speech and reactions.

Here’s Starmer and his wife getting ready this morning with a lovely croissant:

Labour will get Britain’s future back. Today at #Lab23, I will set out how. pic.twitter.com/aKk06LuBAZ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 10, 2023

You can watch along live here:

14:05

Starmer is walking out after a short video.

He was dragged of stage by security guards, shortly before Starmer responded: ‘If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn’t know me’ https://t.co/qp4HbqGYzs pic.twitter.com/5puLJ3ltcR — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) October 10, 2023

A protestor has dumped- I think glitter? On Keir Starmer. He has shed his jacket and started again: “If he thinks that bothers me he doesn’t know me…. protest or power, that’s why we change our party conference”.