Conference morning round-up: CAC election results and build-up to Starmer’s speech

Good morning. It’s the 3rd full day of Labour Party conference here in Liverpool, and today we get to hear from the man himself, Keir Starmer. The Labour leader will address the hall at 2pm, and is expected to pledge that if elected Labour would bring about a “decade of national renewal”, promising: “What is broken can be repaired, what is ruined can be rebuilt.” His speech is expected to expand on existing pledges to devolve power, and to commit to building the “next generation of New towns”. Starmer will also today launch Labour’s “Community Policing Guarantee” to make streets safe again.

As ever, my colleague Katie will be keeping on top of the action on conference floor, and has already read through the Conference Arrangements Committee (CAC) report this morning so you don’t have to. You can find what motions are being debated today and other CAC highlights here, and follow us on our site and on social media throughout the day for her reporting on all the action in the hall. Yesterday’s CAC report… report? is here. Our editor Tom also has a running tracker on all the policies announced at conference – keep an eye on what’s been pledged so far here.

Right trounces left in CAC elections

Part of the news this morning is the election of two new CLP representatives to the CAC: former NEC member (and LabourList columnist) Alice Perry, and former MP Phil Wilson. Both received the backing of Starmer-backing Labour to Win (Perry also received the backing of Open Labour) and resoundingly beat the two left slate candidates.

What passed on conference floor yesterday

Don’t let the endless hoards of public affairs men in light blue shirts with one button undone at the neck fool you: this is a large scale democratic member engagement mechanism, not a festival of lobbying. Well, it’s both. Anyway, my colleague Katie has the low-down on everything that passed on conference floor yesterday. The headline items are commitments to build HS2 in full(something the party has been sending notably mixed messages on of late, the most recent of these messages being sent by Keir Starmer), and to nationalise energy. The latter motion, moved by Unite, stated that “privatisation of our key national infrastructure has failed and has allowed rampant profiteering from energy firms”. Katie’s full write up, plus the full text of all motions passed, is here.

Rapturous reception for Reeves

Rachel Reeves’ speech, which could hardly seem to have gone down better. Quite a bit of press coverage has focused on the endorsement the Shadow Chancellor received from former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, which was announced in a short video played before her speech, with the Guardian‘s economics correspondent The big story of conference yesterday wasQuite a bit of press coverage has focused on the endorsement the Shadow Chancellor received from former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, which was announced in a short video played before her speech, with the Guardian‘s economics correspondent describing it as “an ace in Rachel Reeves’ already strong hand”. Not everyone liked Carney’s endorsement though – Jacob Rees Mogg has described it as “ outrageous “. Cry harder.

The plan to create a Covid corruption commissioner which was announced in Reeves’ speech (an trailed beforehand) was also praised widely, with Barbara Herbert, a member of the Covid Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, tellingLabourList: “For families like mine it is a relief to hear that the Labour Party is keen to learn lessons from the handling of the pandemic. Appointing a Covid corruption commissioner, and even more crucial to saving lives, a minister for resilience [which the party has previously committed to], is key to making sure we learn from the mistakes of the past and are better prepared when the next crisis comes, which it will.”

“There’s a class issue in this country”

Just after Reeves’ speech yesterday I attended a fascinating fringe run by the IPPR and Labour Unions on the subject of democratic inequality. Addressing one of the ACC’s larger rooms, Angela Rayner spoke about class discrimination and its effects on democracy, saying: “There’s a class issue in this country”, which she described herself as feeling more impacted by “than even being a woman”. “I think there’s unconscious bias”, she added, “and I don’t think we talk about it enough”. Other speakers at the event addressed a variety of different ways in which democracy falters when it comes to equality, and how it can be made more equal. They included Blackpool South PPC Chris Webb (who encouraged anyone who can to “pack their bucket and spade” and come up to campaign in a potential by-election), IPPR’s Parth Patel and the GMB’s Rhea Wolfson.

New MRP Poll from Savanta

Everyone’s favourite clause to begin sentences with this conference is “if Labour win power next year”, or some variation on it. New polling by Savanta in partnership with LabourList was revealed yesterday at a LabourList fringe. It’s the first MRP polling Savanta have done with the new constituency boundaries, and it puts Labour on course to win a whopping 198 seat majority at the next election (yes – bigger than 1997). We have a full write-up of the event here , including why some touted Labour wins are a little more precarious than they look.