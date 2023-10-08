‘Labour conference 2023: How to make the most of it – for veterans and first-timers’

This year’s Labour Party conference is breaking records, with more than 16,000 delegates, exhibitors and visitors heading to Liverpool for one of Europe’s biggest political events. With the party maintaining a strong lead in the polls, there is intense interest in (and scrutiny of) Labour’s policies and what a Keir Starmer government would mean for the future of the UK. Whether you are an experienced conference veteran or attending for the first time, here are some tips and advice about getting the most out of your conference experience.

Planning your time

The conference guide is enormous. With so many events, try to plan what you want to go to in advance, but be prepared to be flexible and go with the flow. Labour has a great online conference guide you can download to your phone, which will sync with your calendar. If there is something you are keen on attending, make sure you get there early. There is going to be more security than in recent years, and with more attendees, you may need to queue for longer to get into conference venues.

If you are a delegate

You will be invited to briefing sessions to explain how conference works, your role and what you’ll need to do. I have written a LabourList guide to Labour Party conference and its rules and processes. Conference sessions begin at around 10am most days (later on the opening Sunday). You will also need to factor in time to clear security, so bear this in mind if you are out partying the evening before.

During the debates, delegates are selected from the conference floor to speak in the debates. This is probably the last policymaking conference before the general election so expect key announcements in the shadow cabinet speeches.

The National Policy Forum (NPF) report and motions will be debated in the conference sessions. If you do get called to speak, try to keep to time. The more concise speakers are, the more speakers can get called. This goes for political speakers too. When I chaired last year’s conference, I had three minutes to make my chair’s speech. I decided to use half this time; as a friend said: “No one has ever complained the chair’s speech wasn’t long enough.”

Lots more people want to speak than the chair has time to call. The chair will try to ensure there is a good balance of speakers, including diversity and gender balance, and that speakers are from all the delegate sections, nations and regions.

Despite the chair’s best efforts, sessions may overrun. To take time back, the lunch break may be shorter. Remember this when planning where/when you will get your lunch. If you leave the conference zone, expect to have to queue to get back in.

The biggest queue of the week tends to be for the leader’s speech. Before the speech, the hall needs to be cleared and people begin queuing. If you have a ticket for the leader’s speech, make sure you join the queue early.

The exhibition hall

The exhibition hall is full of stands from all kinds of organisations, including businesses, charities, trade unions, socialist societies and campaign groups. It is worth spending time visiting the hall and seeing what is going on. As well as learning about great campaigns, there will be lots of fun swag and interactive exhibitions. In previous years, my favourites have been the guide dogs and getting to try on the firefighter’s kit (very heavy, respect to our hardworking firefighters).

Parties

There will be lots of great evening events, many with free food and drink. Some events will be exclusive or ticket-only, but there will be loads of interesting events open to everyone. The conference bar will be a top spot for late-night networking.

One of my favourite things about Labour Party conference is getting to see friends from around the country or meeting up with people in real life that you know from social media or WhatsApp groups. Have a great time and remember to use common sense when out in the evening. Also beware the famous “conference cold” that everyone comes down with by Wednesday.

Thank you to the people who make it all happen

An enormous amount of work goes into delivering Labour Party conference. The Labour Party staff and volunteers do an amazing job, as do the venue staff. Conference also generates millions for the host city. Liverpool is a very special place and at the heart of the Labour movement. If you are heading to conference, have a brilliant time. See you at LabourList karaoke.