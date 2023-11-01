Israel-Hamas war: Read 330 councillors’ new letter to Keir Starmer backing ceasefire

More than 330 Labour councillors have written to the party leadership asking that Labour backs an “immediate ceasefire” and “an end to Israel’s complete siege of Gaza”.

The letter, the full text of which is reproduced below, argues that its signatories “cannot stay silent while even the sick and dying who are accessing urgent care in hospitals are not safe.”

It states that the “intensified human catastrophe in Gaza impacts us all” and argues that “the Labour Party’s failure to call for an end to violence is causing hurt in our communities.”

Today’s letter follows another separate open letter sent last week by 250 Muslim Labour councillors, which also backed a ceasefire. A majority of the latest letter’s signatories are reportedly not Muslim. Groups of Labour councillors in Sheffield and Brent have also backed a ceasefire.

At a speech in central London yesterday, Keir Starmer said: “While I understand calls for a ceasefire at this stage, I do not believe that it is the correct position now”, arguing that it would embolden Hamas and lead to further violence.

On Sunday, Shadow Science Secretary Peter Kyle suggested that Labour figures would not be disciplined for calling for a ceasefire. LabourList has a rolling list of all the front- and back-bench MPs who have joined calls for a ceasefire here.

Labour was approached for comment.

Full text of open letter

As members of the Labour Party, we are committed to eradicating oppression, and speaking out against injustice and violence. To this end we unequivocally condemn all acts of violence against civilians.

As community leaders we are proactively supporting our residents by speaking to faith and community groups and working to protect our communities who are facing rising hate crime and racially motivated violence. The intensified human catastrophe in Gaza impacts us all, and the Labour Party’s failure to call for an end to violence is causing hurt in our communities.

As the UN CEIRPP Bureau has stated, the current escalation by Israel in Gaza “has already broken the limits of international law and is providing ample evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity”. We cannot stay silent while even the sick and dying who are accessing urgent care in hospitals are not safe.

As Labour councillors across the country, we are calling on the Labour Party leadership to fulfil their duties under international law – to ensure the protection of an occupied people and to demand an immediate ceasefire, an end to Israel’s complete siege of Gaza and for the protection of all civilians.