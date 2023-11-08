Israel-Hamas war: Which frontbench and backbench Labour MPs back a ceasefire?

Keir Starmer is facing growing calls from within the Labour Party to back an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, including from members of his frontbench, Labour metro mayors and the leader of Scottish Labour.
The Labour leader has consistently highlighted Israel’s right to defend itself, but in a recent statement on the conflict he said the party supports “humanitarian pauses”, as proposed by US secretary of state Anthony Blinken. He has also declared that the amount of aid reaching Gaza is “completely insufficient” and all parties need to ensure it reaches those in need.
Below is a rolling list of the Labour frontbenchers who have expressed support for a ceasefire or retweeted others’ calls for a ceasefire, followed by a list of Labour MPs who have signed an early day motion (EDM) backing a ceasefire. Other backbenchers may have backed a ceasefire but not signed the EDM.
Last updated on November 8th; if we are missing any names please email us at [email protected].
Labour frontbenchers expressing support for a ceasefire
Rushanara Ali, shadow investment and small business minister
Paula Barker, shadow devolution and the English regions minister
Alex Cunningham, shadow courts and legal services minister
Tan Dhesi, shadow exchequer secretary* (he called for a “cessation of hostilities”)
Florence Eshalomi, shadow democracy minister
Mary Foy, one of deputy leader Angela Rayner’s parliamentary private secretaries
Imran Hussain, shadow minister for the New Deal for Working People (now resigned)
Afzal Khan, shadow exports minister
Seema Malhotra, shadow minister for skills* (she called for a “cessation of hostilities”)
Navendu Mishra, one of deputy leader Angela Rayner’s parliamentary private secretaries
Taiwo Owatemi, opposition whip
Sarah Owen, shadow local government, faith and communities minister
Yasmin Qureshi, shadow women and equalities minister
Naz Shah, shadow crime reduction minister
Matt Western, shadow minister for higher education
Labour frontbenchers sharing others’ calls for a ceasefire
Rachel Hopkins, shadow veterans minister
Kim Leadbeater, opposition whip
Jess Phillips, shadow domestic violence and safeguarding minister
Andy Slaughter, shadow solicitor general
LabourList has approached the above MPs to ask if their reposts of other people’s pro-ceasefire messages on X was an endorsement.
Labour MPs signing early day motion backing a ceasefire
An EDM – tabled by Labour MP Richard Burgon – backing calls for the government to “urgently press all parties to agree to an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities” has so far been signed by 95 MPs, including the following 39 Labour MPs.
EDMs are motions submitted for debate in the House of Commons for which no day has been fixed, meaning very few are actually debated. According to the parliament website, EDMs are used to “put on record the views of individual MPs or to draw attention to specific events or campaigns”. Some other MPs may have backed a ceasefire but not signed the EDM.
Richard Burgon (primary sponsor)
John McDonnell (sponsor)
Grahame Morris (sponsor)
Beth Winter (sponsor)
Zarah Sultana (sponsor)
Nadia Whittome (sponsor)
Ian Lavery
Jon Trickett
Bell Ribeiro-Addy
Kim Johnson
Kate Osborne
Ian Byrne
Olivia Blake
Sam Tarry
Tony Lloyd
Ian Mearns
Apsana Begum
Clive Lewis
Andy McDonald
Barry Gardiner
Liam Byrne
Mick Whitley
Rebecca Long-Bailey
Lloyd Russell-Moyle
Dawn Butler
Cat Smith
Rachael Maskell
Marsha de Cordova
Clive Betts
Kate Hollern
Kate Osamor
Mohammad Yasin
Stephen Timms
Debbie Abrahams
Jon Cruddas
Khalid Mahmood
Tahir Ali
Karl Turner
Imran Hussain
