Labour selections: Full list of 211 ‘non-battleground’ seats now open to applications

Aspiring Labour MPs can now apply for selection in all remaining seats without prospective parliamentary candidates, with the party publishing a full list of so-called “non-battleground” seats online.

The list includes 211 ‘non-battleground’ seats, which amounts to just under a third of Westminster’s 650 constituencies. This would appear to suggest Labour strategists believe the party has a fighting chance in the remaining 439 seats.

The party’s best ever general election result in terms of the number of seats won was 418 in 1997, followed by 412 in 2001, 393 in 1945 and 393 in 1966. It won just 202 in 2019.

The application page for Westminster selection contests on Labour’s website is here, with candidates expected to meet requirements including belonging to a trade union and 12 months of party membership.

Applications will close at midday on January 10. It comes after the Labour national executive committee (NEC) recently voted to accelerate such parliamentary selections late last month, as LabourList revealed, amid rising expectations the Tories could consider holding an election in early 2024 rather than later in the year.

Documents seen by LabourList last month also said all members who previously expressed interest in standing in such seats would be contacted too.

We have reproduced Labour’s list with the name, region and current party which holds the seat below, in alphabetical order:

Boston and Skegness East Midlands Conservative

Daventry East Midlands Conservative

Derbyshire Dales East Midlands Conservative

Gainsborough East Midlands Conservative

Grantham and Bourne East Midlands Conservative

Harborough, Oadby and Wigston East Midlands Conservative

Hinckley and Bosworth East Midlands Conservative

Louth and Horncastle East Midlands Conservative

Melton and Syston East Midlands Conservative

Mid Derbyshire East Midlands Conservative

Mid Leicestershire East Midlands Conservative

Newark East Midlands Conservative

Rutland and Stamford East Midlands Conservative

Sleaford and North Hykeham East Midlands Conservative

South Holland and The Deepings East Midlands Conservative

South Leicestershire East Midlands Conservative

South Northamptonshire East Midlands Conservative

Basildon and Billericay Eastern Conservative

Braintree Eastern Conservative

Brentwood and Ongar Eastern Conservative

Broadland and Fakenham Eastern Conservative

Broxbourne Eastern Conservative

Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket Eastern Conservative

Castle Point Eastern Conservative

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Eastern Conservative

Chelmsford Eastern Conservative

Clacton Eastern Conservative

Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Eastern Conservative

Ely and East Cambridgeshire Eastern Conservative

Epping Forest Eastern Conservative

Harpenden and Berkhamsted Eastern Conservative

Harwich and North Essex Eastern Conservative

Hertford and Stortford Eastern Conservative

Hertsmere Eastern Conservative

Huntingdon Eastern Conservative

Maldon Eastern Conservative

Mid Norfolk Eastern Conservative

North Bedfordshire Eastern Conservative

North East Cambridgeshire Eastern Conservative

North East Hertfordshire Eastern Conservative

North Norfolk Eastern Conservative

North West Cambridgeshire Eastern Conservative

North West Essex Eastern Conservative

North West Norfolk Eastern Conservative

Rayleigh and Wickford Eastern Conservative

South Basildon and East Thurrock Eastern Conservative

South Cambridgeshire Eastern Conservative

South Norfolk Eastern Conservative

South Suffolk Eastern Conservative

South West Hertfordshire Eastern Conservative

South West Norfolk Eastern Conservative

St Albans Eastern Lib Dem

St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire Eastern Conservative

Suffolk Coastal Eastern Conservative

Waveney Valley Eastern Conservative

West Suffolk Eastern Conservative

Witham Eastern Conservative

Bexleyheath and Crayford London Conservative

Bromley and Biggin Hill London Conservative

Carshalton and Wallington London Conservative

Hornchurch and Upminster London Conservative

Kingston and Surbiton London Lib Dem

Old Bexley and Sidcup London Conservative

Orpington London Conservative

Richmond Park London Lib Dem

Romford London Conservative

Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner London Conservative

Sutton and Cheam London Conservative

Twickenham London Lib Dem

North Northumberland North Conservative

Cheadle North West Conservative

Chester South and Eddisbury North West Conservative

Congleton North West Conservative

Fylde North West Conservative

Hazel Grove North West Conservative

Ribble Valley North West Conservative

Tatton North West Conservative

Westmorland and Lonsdale North West Conservative

Arundel and South Downs South East Conservative

Ashford South East Conservative

Aylesbury South East Conservative

Beaconsfield South East Conservative

Bexhill and Battle South East Conservative

Bicester and Woodstock South East Conservative

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton South East Conservative

Bracknell South East Conservative

Chatham and Aylesford South East Conservative

Chesham and Amersham South East Conservative

Chichester South East Conservative

Dartford South East Conservative

Didcot and Wantage South East Conservative

Dorking and Horley South East Conservative

East Grinstead and Uckfield South East Conservative

East Hampshire South East Conservative

East Surrey South East Conservative

Eastbourne South East Conservative

Eastleigh South East Conservative

Epsom and Ewell South East Conservative

Esher and Walton South East Conservative

Fareham and Waterlooville South East Conservative

Farnham and Bordon South East Conservative

Faversham and Mid Kent South East Conservative

Folkestone and Hythe South East Conservative

Godalming and Ash South East Conservative

Gosport South East Conservative

Guildford South East Conservative

Hamble Valley South East Conservative

Havant South East Conservative

Henley and Thame South East Conservative

Herne Bay and Sandwich South East Conservative

Horsham South East Conservative

Isle of Wight East South East Conservative

Isle of Wight West South East Conservative

Lewes South East Conservative

Maidenhead South East Conservative

Maidstone and Malling South East Conservative

Mid Buckinghamshire South East Conservative

Mid Sussex South East Conservative

New Forest East South East Conservative

New Forest West South East Conservative

Newbury South East Conservative

North East Hampshire South East Conservative

North West Hampshire South East Conservative

Oxford West and Abingdon South East Lib Dem

Portsmouth North South East Conservative

Reading West and Mid Berkshire South East Conservative

Reigate South East Conservative

Romsey and Southampton North South East Conservative

Runnymede and Weybridge South East Conservative

Sevenoaks South East Conservative

Sittingbourne and Sheppey South East Conservative

Spelthorne South East Conservative

Surrey Heath South East Conservative

Sussex Weald South East Conservative

Tonbridge South East Conservative

Tunbridge Wells South East Conservative

Weald of Kent South East Conservative

Winchester South East Conservative

Windsor South East Conservative

Witney South East Conservative

Woking South East Conservative

Wokingham South East Conservative

Bath South West Lib Dem

Bridgwater South West Conservative

Central Devon South West Conservative

Cheltenham South West Conservative

Chippenham South West Conservative

Christchurch South West Conservative

East Wiltshire South West Conservative

Exmouth and Exeter East South West Conservative

Forest of Dean South West Conservative

Frome and East Somerset South West Conservative

Glastonbury and Somerton South West Conservative

Honiton and Sidmouth South West Conservative

Melksham and Devizes South West Conservative

Mid Dorset and North Poole South West Conservative

Newton Abbot South West Conservative

North Cornwall South West Conservative

North Cotswolds South West Conservative

North Devon South West Conservative

North Dorset South West Conservative

North East Somerset and Hanham South West Conservative

North Somerset South West Conservative

Poole South West Conservative

Salisbury South West Conservative

South Cotswolds South West Conservative

South Devon South West Conservative

South Dorset South West Conservative

South East Cornwall South West Conservative

South West Devon South West Conservative

South West Wiltshire South West Conservative

St Austell and Newquay South West Conservative

St Ives South West Conservative

Taunton and Wellington South West Conservative

Tewkesbury South West Conservative

Thornbury and Yate South West Conservative

Tiverton and Minehead South West Conservative

Torbay South West Conservative

Torridge and Tavistock South West Conservative

Wells and Mendip Hills South West Conservative

West Dorset South West Conservative

Weston-super-Mare South West Conservative

Yeovil South West Conservative

Aldridge-Brownhills West Midlands Conservative

Bromsgrove West Midlands Conservative

Droitwich and Evesham West Midlands Conservative

Hereford and South Herefordshire West Midlands Conservative

Kenilworth and Southam West Midlands Conservative

Kingswinford and South Staffordshire West Midlands Conservative

Lichfield West Midlands Conservative

Meriden and Solihull East West Midlands Conservative

North Herefordshire West Midlands Conservative

North Shropshire West Midlands Conservative

Solihull West and Shirley West Midlands Conservative

South Shropshire West Midlands Conservative

Staffordshire Moorlands West Midlands Conservative

Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge West Midlands Conservative

Stratford-on-Avon West Midlands Conservative

Sutton Coldfield West Midlands Conservative

The Wrekin West Midlands Conservative

West Worcestershire West Midlands Conservative

Wyre Forest West Midlands Conservative

Beverley and Holderness Yorkshire and Humber Conservative

Bridlington and The Wolds Yorkshire and Humber Conservative

Brigg and Immingham Yorkshire and Humber Conservative

Goole and Pocklington Yorkshire and Humber Conservative

Harrogate and Knaresborough Yorkshire and Humber Conservative

Richmond and Northallerton Yorkshire and Humber Conservative

Skipton and Ripon Yorkshire and Humber Conservative

Thirsk and Malton Yorkshire and Humber Conservative

Wetherby and Easingwold Yorkshire and Humber Conservative