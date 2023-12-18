Welsh Labour leadership contest: Jeremy Miles enters race to succeed Drakeford

Welsh education minister Jeremy Miles has confirmed that he will enter the contest to succeed Mark Drakeford as leader of Welsh Labour – following economy minister Vaughan Gething’s announcement of his candidacy last week.

Miles, who serves as education and Welsh language minister, said in a statement today that he is “determined to build on Mark’s legacy and his unquestionable commitment to public service”.

He continued: “A UK Labour government led by Keir Starmer, working with our Welsh Labour government, can achieve so much more for Wales. Together, we will end the cycle of Tory crises that has worn down so many. We must do all we can to ensure a Labour win – we owe it to our country.

“And be in no doubt – a Welsh Labour government which I lead, will always stand up for Wales. I will be setting out a bold, ambitious and exciting vision for Wales’ future. I hope you will join me in making that vision a reality.”

Drakeford announced that he is stepping down as Welsh First Minister last week, saying in a statement that nominations for his successor as Welsh Labour leader would be opening “shortly”.

He said he was “confident” the process can be concluded by the “end of the spring term”, with the name of the winner put to Senedd members before Easter recess.

Drakeford – who has held the role of Welsh First Minister since 2018 – said in the meantime he will “remain as First Minister in the full sense of that job”.

Nominations for his successor will close on Thursday. Gething confirmed he was entering the race in a statement last week, in which he pledged to set out an “energetic agenda for our country’s future”.

He wrote: “With a general election on the horizon, Wales has a crucial opportunity to have two Labour governments working side by side to deliver real change in our communities and repair the damage wreaked by the toxic Tory years.

“I will do my utmost, working with Keir and all our party colleagues, to secure a Labour victory in that election and bring the change we so desperately need.”

BBC News reported this morning ahead of Miles’ announcement that both he and Gething had the required number nominations from their fellow Labour Senedd members to make it onto the ballot for leader. According to the outlet, Miles now has the backing of 16 MSs – the majority of the Labour Senedd group.

Miles said in his statement today: “If I think back to when I was growing up, wondering about my place in the world as a young gay man from a working-class family in Pontarddulais, I would never have imagined that one day I would be putting myself forward to lead our great party and our nation.

“In recent days, party members, from all parts of Wales, cabinet and Senedd colleagues, MPs, councillors, peers, trade unionists, and many others in our movement have expressed their support for me to lead our party. I am hugely grateful.

“And so today I confirm I will be standing in the election to become Welsh Labour’s next leader, and to be First Minister of Wales.

