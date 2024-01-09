‘Here’s what schools need most from a Labour government’

In the autumn, we published our straight-talking manifesto, highlighting top priorities for the upcoming election. It draws on the voices of more than 250,000 governors and trustees nationwide, offering a unique perspective for the incoming government. We highlight concerns shared by the wider sector and breakdown our asks into four categories:

Future-proofing

Families

Funding

Leadership and accountability

As the landscape of education continues to evolve, political parties play a crucial role in shaping policies that define the educational experiences of pupils and the working conditions of teachers.

Committing to social justice and equal opportunities is fundamental to driving an ambitious future for the country. The overriding call from governing boards is that we need those governing the nation to show greater investment in that ambition.

Bridget Phillipson’s focus on collaboration and joined-up working within the sector and across wider sectors is a key takeaway from today’s speech at a time when unity is needed more than ever. But this on its own isn’t enough.

Future-proofing our schools can no longer be sidelined

Years of unheeded warnings voiced by the education sector coupled with underfunding have led to an education system driven by reactive responses to the many challenges schools and trusts face.

Future-proofing our schools and trusts can no longer be sidelined; we must ensure that children and young people are given the best possible opportunity to succeed in their education.

But for that, we need the right staff in place to make that happen in a safe and secure environment. And more and more governing boards are telling us that, in their role as employers, they are increasingly anxious about their ability to recruit teachers, teaching assistants and other key staff, raising issues such as unfavourable working conditions and the inability to offer new incentives to staff.

School buildings and access to resources are pressing concerns

The value we place on educating our children and young people, and those working hard to shape their future, is not yet reflected in the very spaces which we provide for them to work and learn. The next government can and must change this.

The deplorable state of many school buildings, some of which are literally falling apart, is a pressing concern for boards. As well as this, schools contribute significantly to the public sector’s carbon emissions, making it essential to improve energy efficiency. But boards and leaders need help getting there.

Teachers must also be resourced to help equitably deliver the silver bullet of education. Access to good quality ed-tech resources is not just about preparing our children and young people for the future but also equipping them for the present.

With many schools situated in low-income and rural areas struggling to fund or access good-quality resources, we are at risk of seeing the growing disadvantage gap worsen.

Role of schools as pillars of the community cannot be understated

Increasing concerns over attendance and safeguarding illustrate the adversity that many pupils face today – NGA’s survey data demonstrated a significant increase in concerns in both these areas, to the extent that they often dominate board discussion.

Recent work carried out by the Children’s Commissioner’s office highlights the link between absenteeism and deeper underlying issues around unaddressed mental health challenges and additional needs.

It is encouraging to hear Phillipson recognise this within plans to improve coordination between education, social care and the wider services that support families when looking at the underlying challenges. However, the challenges are immense, and one of the most underinvested areas in recent years has been the provision of support for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)

Schools’ role as pillars of their community can never be understated – but communities and the families within them face increasingly complex challenges. This, of course, includes chronically underfunded support for students facing challenges with their mental health and wellbeing and for SEND.

In line with one of our key manifesto asks, we welcome Phillipson’s renewed promise of much-needed additional mental health counsellors in every secondary school and mental health hubs in every community.

Schools can only serve their pupils if we invest in their future

Of all the universal services, school staff know their pupils and families and how to serve them best. That can only happen if we move from fielding green papers to investing in their delivery.

However, despite significant cuts to local authorities and external services, schools assume responsibility for delivering supplementary family services, stretching their resources and capacity to breaking point and compromising their core educational mission.

As the cost of food, energy and many other commodities has spiralled, it’s not only families struggling to meet the cost but schools as well. While we embrace the idea of universal free breakfast clubs, going a step further and broadening eligibility for free school meals will reduce the impact of disadvantage and see more children realise their full potential.

You can read our manifesto in full by visiting our website.