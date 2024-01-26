Labour to Win announces candidates for upcoming internal elections

Pro-Keir Starmer group Labour to Win has announced slates of candidates for upcoming elections to key internal committees, including the party’s ruling national executive committee.

The group’s candidates for Labour’s governing body include sitting NEC members Luke Akehurst, Johanna Baxter, Abdi Duale and Gurinder Singh Josan in the Constituency Labour Party (CLP) rep section, alongside Angie Davies, Anu Prashar, Jane Thomas and Mary Wimbury.

Its slate also includes current NEC members Mike Payne, Elsie Greenwood and Carol Sewell, who are restanding as treasurer, youth rep and BAME rep respectively, and current NEC local government reps Nesil Caliskan and Tudor Evans, who are also restanding for their roles.

The group has also unveiled many of its candidates for elections to the party’s national constitutional committee, which oversees the disciplinary process within the party, and its policymaking body, the national policy forum. The full list of announced candidates is below.

The last set of elections to Labour’s NEC in 2022 saw Labour to Win’s slate increase its representation in the body’s CLP section to four, as well as gaining the youth rep position and retaining the BAME rep and Welsh rep positions.

Akehurst told LabourList that the group are “delighted to be fielding such a strong, diverse and experienced team of candidates in this most important of years for the Labour Party”.

“It is essential that Keir gets a supportive team on Labour’s key national committees so that if there is a new Labour government, the wider Labour Party is 100% committed to its success and sustainment,” the sitting NEC member added.

Open Labour co-chair Tessa Milligan said the soft left group would be balloting its members “soon” on its endorsements for the elections. LabourList understands that a slate backed by Momentum and other groups on the left of the party will also be announced in the coming weeks.

National executive committee

CLP reps

Luke Akehurst

Johanna Baxter

Angie Davies

Abdi Duale

Anu Prashar

Gurinder Singh Josan

Jane Thomas

Mary Wimbury

Treasurer

Mike Payne

Youth rep

Elsie Greenwood

BAME Rep

Carol Sewell

Local government reps

Nesil Caliskan

Tudor Evans

National constitutional committee

CLP reps

Andy Furlong

Brahmpreet Kaur

Sioned-Mair Richards

Arooj Shah

National policy forum

East Midlands

Kelly Duddridge

Neghat Nawaz Khan

Rory Palmer

1 TBC

Youth rep: Ruby Simpson

Eastern

Louise Chinnery

Adam Fox

Richard Howitt

Alex Mayer

Youth rep: Sam Carling

London

Rezina Chowdhury

Sara Conway

Bora Kwon

Abdi Mohamed

Youth rep: Hollie Wright

North West

Sam Corcoran

Connor Dwyer

Nathalie Nicholas

Claire Reid

Youth rep: Bella Simpson

Northern

Luke Henman

Georgia Jamieson

Michael Mordey

Melanie Morley

Youth rep: Jacob Cousens

Scotland

Stuart MacLennan

3 TBC

Youth rep: Brooke Ritchie

South East

Parmjit Dhanda

Duncan Enright

Pavitar Mann

Sharon Mintoff

Youth rep: Lundy MacKenzie

South West

Chris Cuddihee

Jude Robinson

Ashley Smith

Judy Wilson

Youth rep: Katie Truman

Wales

Chris Carter

Lilith Fenris

Sian Taylor

Jess Moultrie

Youth rep: Charlotte Davies

West Midlands

Luke John Davies

Sid (Saheed) Khan

Cathy Parry

Kindy Sandhu

Youth rep: Talia Marie

Yorkshire & the Humber

Salma Arif

Lisa Banes

Julia Rockett

Alice Smart

Youth rep: Lucy Hulme