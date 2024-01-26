Labour to Win announces candidates for upcoming internal elections

Pro-Keir Starmer group Labour to Win has announced slates of candidates for upcoming elections to key internal committees, including the party’s ruling national executive committee.
The group’s candidates for Labour’s governing body include sitting NEC members Luke Akehurst, Johanna Baxter, Abdi Duale and Gurinder Singh Josan in the Constituency Labour Party (CLP) rep section, alongside Angie Davies, Anu Prashar, Jane Thomas and Mary Wimbury.
Its slate also includes current NEC members Mike Payne, Elsie Greenwood and Carol Sewell, who are restanding as treasurer, youth rep and BAME rep respectively, and current NEC local government reps Nesil Caliskan and Tudor Evans, who are also restanding for their roles.
The group has also unveiled many of its candidates for elections to the party’s national constitutional committee, which oversees the disciplinary process within the party, and its policymaking body, the national policy forum. The full list of announced candidates is below.
The last set of elections to Labour’s NEC in 2022 saw Labour to Win’s slate increase its representation in the body’s CLP section to four, as well as gaining the youth rep position and retaining the BAME rep and Welsh rep positions.
Akehurst told LabourList that the group are “delighted to be fielding such a strong, diverse and experienced team of candidates in this most important of years for the Labour Party”.
“It is essential that Keir gets a supportive team on Labour’s key national committees so that if there is a new Labour government, the wider Labour Party is 100% committed to its success and sustainment,” the sitting NEC member added.
Open Labour co-chair Tessa Milligan said the soft left group would be balloting its members “soon” on its endorsements for the elections. LabourList understands that a slate backed by Momentum and other groups on the left of the party will also be announced in the coming weeks.
National executive committee
CLP reps
Luke Akehurst
Johanna Baxter
Angie Davies
Abdi Duale
Anu Prashar
Gurinder Singh Josan
Jane Thomas
Mary Wimbury
Treasurer
Mike Payne
Youth rep
Elsie Greenwood
BAME Rep
Carol Sewell
Local government reps
Nesil Caliskan
Tudor Evans
National constitutional committee
CLP reps
Andy Furlong
Brahmpreet Kaur
Sioned-Mair Richards
Arooj Shah
National policy forum
East Midlands
Kelly Duddridge
Neghat Nawaz Khan
Rory Palmer
1 TBC
Youth rep: Ruby Simpson
Eastern
Louise Chinnery
Adam Fox
Richard Howitt
Alex Mayer
Youth rep: Sam Carling
London
Rezina Chowdhury
Sara Conway
Bora Kwon
Abdi Mohamed
Youth rep: Hollie Wright
North West
Sam Corcoran
Connor Dwyer
Nathalie Nicholas
Claire Reid
Youth rep: Bella Simpson
Northern
Luke Henman
Georgia Jamieson
Michael Mordey
Melanie Morley
Youth rep: Jacob Cousens
Scotland
Stuart MacLennan
3 TBC
Youth rep: Brooke Ritchie
South East
Parmjit Dhanda
Duncan Enright
Pavitar Mann
Sharon Mintoff
Youth rep: Lundy MacKenzie
South West
Chris Cuddihee
Jude Robinson
Ashley Smith
Judy Wilson
Youth rep: Katie Truman
Wales
Chris Carter
Lilith Fenris
Sian Taylor
Jess Moultrie
Youth rep: Charlotte Davies
West Midlands
Luke John Davies
Sid (Saheed) Khan
Cathy Parry
Kindy Sandhu
Youth rep: Talia Marie
Yorkshire & the Humber
Salma Arif
Lisa Banes
Julia Rockett
Alice Smart
Youth rep: Lucy Hulme
