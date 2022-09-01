Results released in NEC, national policy forum and youth wing elections

Results have been released by the party in a series of internal elections to determine who sits on the national executive committee (NEC), the national policy forum (NPF) and the Young Labour national committee (YL).

Luke Akehurst, Gurinder Singh Josan, and Johanna Baxter have been returned to the NEC alongside Abdi Duale – increasing the pro-Keir Starmer slate Labour to Win’s representation in the Constituency Labour Party (CLP) section to four.

Left-wing candidate Mish Rahman lost his seat but Momentum-backed Yasmine Dar, Gemma Bolton and Jess Barnard each secured a place on the party’s governing body in the CLP rep section. They are also joined by left-candidate Naomi Wimborne-Idrissi and Open Labour backed Ann Black.

Labour to Win-backed Caroll Sewell was re-elected as NEC BAME representative. Elsie Greenwood, also on the pro-Starmer slate, beat Lara McNeill to secure the youth rep position. In the Welsh rep contest, former Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones was elected over left-backed candidate Lynne Jones.

A source on Labour’s left said that “some decline was inevitable” in response to the results being released, but added that “four left-wingers in the CLP rep section – level-pegging with the right – is very respectable, and a sign that the left remains a substantial force at the grassroots”.

Luke Akehurst, of the Labour to Win slate, told LabourList: “I am personally delighted to have topped the poll for the second time… It’s fantastic that my Labour to Win incumbent colleagues Johanna and Gurinder were reelected and that we’re being joined by Abdi Duale.”

He added: “This has been an important political and organisational victory for Labour to Win and the politics that we represent. It is an exciting time to be a Labour activist and to represent the party on the NEC.”

“The country faces terrifying economic and social challenges. The opinion polls show that Labour is poised to return to government at the next general election. But there is a long way still to go and a huge amount of work to get Labour back where it should have been in government. The new NEC is the right NEC to support Keir in that crucial but incredibly difficult task.”

Momentum claimed a victory in the Young Labour (YL) elections and said that “while retaining a strong left presence on Labour’s NEC, the left has swept the board in Young Labour’s elections, laying the groundwork for future victories”.

Momentum-backed Nabeela Mowlana, who was elected as chair of YL this evening, said: “From sky-high debts to rising rents, insecure work to the climate crisis, young people are on the sharp edge of today’s broken economy.

“If Labour is to build a winning electoral coalition, we cannot leave young people on the sidelines. We urgently need to offer a transformative programme for change that rises to meet the challenges young people face.

“Under my leadership, Young Labour will continue to be a loud voice and campaigning force in Labour and beyond – fighting for a socialist alternative to this failed Tory government. The future will be socialist.”

Below are all those elected in the national executive committee (NEC) elections.

AKEHURST Luke – elected 1st Round

BARNARD Jessica – elected 1st Round

BAXTER Johanna – elected 2nd Round

BOLTON Gemma – elected 3rd Round

BLACK Ann – elected 4th Round

DAR Yasmine – elected 14th Round

DUALE Abdi -elected 12th round

JOSAN Gurinder Singh – elected 15th Round

WIMBORNE-IDRISSI Naomi – elected 14th Round

Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) members’ rep: Carol Sewell

Youth rep: Elsie Greenwood

Welsh rep: Carwyn Jones

Below are all those elected in the Young Labour national committee elections.

Chair: Nabeela Mowlana

BAME officer: Lubaba Khalid

Disabled members’ officer: Aisha Malik-Smith

International officer: Mohammad Suhail

LGBT officer: Katherine Harlow

Women’s officer: Sarina Kiayani

YL under-18s’ rep: Ralph Ali

East Midlands rep: Fraser McGuire

Eastern rep: Owen Hooper

London rep: Hasan Patel

North West rep: Chloe Field

Northern rep: Lauren Howells

South East rep: Nekisa Gholami-Babaahmady

South West rep: Daisy Carter

West Midlands rep: Sam Hackney

Yorkshire and Humber rep: Jawad Khan

Below are all those elected in the national policy forum elections.

East of England region CLP reps

Rachel Garnham

Richard Howitt

Alex Mayer

Shahid Nadeem

London region

Callum Anderson

Rachel Blake

Rezina Choudhury

Sara Conay

North West region

Elsie Blundell

Sam Corcoran

Nathalie Nicholas

Clair Reid

North region

Rochelle Charlton-Lane

Michelle Fox

Denise Robson

Anna Turley

Scotland

Anna Dyer

Stuart McLennan

Ritchie Brook

Imogen Walker

South East region

Parmjit Dhanda

Duncan Enright

Naushabah Khan

Sharon Mintoff

South West region

Chris Cuddihee

Jude Robinson

Matthew Williams

Judy Wilson

Wales

Dawn McGuiness

Sam Pritchard

Sian Taylor

Zoe Allen

West Midlands region

Teresa Beddis

Jack Deakin

Saheed Khan

Kindy Sandhu

Yorkshire and Humber region

Lisa Banes

Hasnain Khan

Julia Suzanne Rocket

Alice Smart

East of England region (youth)

Hollie Wright

North West region (youth)

Maximilian Czekalski

North region (youth)

Lauren Howells

Scotland (youth)

Samuel Etchells

Wales (youth)

Dylan Lewis-Rowlads

Yorkshire and Humber region (youth)

Jack Ballingham

Full results are available here, here and here.