‘Labour is at its best when it embraces universalism in government’

Many of the lasting, positive changes that the Labour Party has put in place while in government, and that we are most proud of, have been when we have advanced the cause of universalism – and it is something we must not forget.

The charge against universalism is familiar. Objections focus on cost-effectiveness and fairness, but the case against is easily debunked when we reflect on what has been achieved – and what continues to be achieved – by granting rights and services to all.

The reforming post-war Labour government ensured all Britons were afforded the security of sickness and unemployment pay when they could not work and the dignity of a pension when they stopped. Our NHS was conceived, meaning no one would again be penalised for illness. Privileges that were once enjoyed by few, were now extended to all.

This agreement between the people and government affirmed what we knew to be true: that we advance together, not alone. There was also recognition of the risk of targeting entitlements. As their importance in political discourse declines, so too does quality. Services for the poor inevitably become poor services, but by giving everyone a say and a share, we could safeguard standards and future-proof progress for generations to come.

London’s free school meals scheme has been a lifeline

Like many members of my generation, I benefited greatly from the post-war settlement. In addition to the good home and great school I was provided, I also relied on another feature of the welfare state, free school meals. It might seem minor to some, but that one meal can make the difference between a child realising their potential and falling short of it.

I have been a lifelong advocate of free school meals – and in a proud first for London, we made history by introducing a universal provision in September. It means every child, in every London state primary, on every school day has been able to sit down with their classmates and share a nutritious meal. Such has been the success, I announced earlier this month that City Hall will be extending the initiative until the summer of 2025 through an additional £140m of investment.

All told, our programme will save parents and carers up to £1,000 per child – a lifeline for many during the worst decline in living standards on record. As the policy beds in, we are beginning to see more and more benefits emerge. Some schools recorded higher attendance and greater concentration as well as stronger social skills and healthier eating habits. And because the need to chase lunch debt had been eliminated, relations with families even improved.

I remember the difference free school meals make, but I also remember the embarrassment of my mates heading to one queue as I went to another with my token in hand. It is why removing the shame of not having enough money to eat is one of the most powerful arguments for universal provision. We know some parents and carers dare not apply for free school meals – despite being eligible – due to the weight of embarrassment.

Education is the great leveller – same classroom, same teacher, same books – but it quickly feels different when your family cannot afford food. Your earliest memories are of disconnection, that you are less. And it sticks. With universal free school meals that changes. As one parent succinctly said: “This will make everyone equal.”

Universalism is experiencing a wider revival in the capital

Feeding the next generation of Londoners is not the only universal policy we are implementing. With an array of travel entitlements – for all young and all old alike – and the largest clean air zone in the world helping every Londoner to breathe cleaner air, with a scrappage scheme open to all, universalism is experiencing a revival in the capital.

Once voters are given the chance to evict the Tories from office, the rest of the country will enjoy its benefits too. Under a Labour government, every primary school in England will have a fully-funded breakfast club – the first step toward a childcare system that meets the demands of 21st century life. While the Tories forced our NHS on to life support, Labour will give it a new life. And through our New Deal for Working People, Labour will agree a fair contract with workers fit for a modern economy.

Universalism is about more than politics and economics. Its principles help define society, demonstrating we are part of something bigger and that everyone is worth the same. Its policies made Britain stronger, more equal and united. And as we are proving in London, universalism maintains the power to build a future in which all people are valued, respected and nurtured.