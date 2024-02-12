Azhar Ali: Who is Labour’s Rochdale by-election candidate, what did he say and what’s the latest?

Labour is under continued pressure for standing by its Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali this week, with the aspiring MP’s past comments on Hamas and Israel in the spotlight.

Here is what you need to know about what’s happened, who Labour’s candidate is, how he got selected and how Labour has responded.

Why is Azhar Ali in the headlines?

Azhar Ali has apologised “unreservedly” after the Mail on Sunday claimed he told a meeting last year that Israel “allowed” Hamas’ attack on October 7th in order to get a “green light to do whatever they bloody want”.

The comments sparked heavy criticism, including from Labour itself. Shadow minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told broadcasters today Ali’s words were “completely wrong”, and “in no way represent” Labour’s views.

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester called the reported comments a “conspiratorial narrative”, “highly offensive” and “completely fictitious”.

Here is what Ali himself tweeted:

Why has Labour not dropped or suspended him as a candidate?

Now the Tories, some of the right-wing press and others including voices on the Labour left are questioning why Labour has not suspended or abandoned Ali as its official candidate, particularly as it has taken tough action over some other candidates and MPs’ contentious comments in the past.

As the BBC notes, “from day one of his leadership, Keir Starmer has been trying to rebuild relations with the Jewish community”, and continuing to back Ali may even risk “undermining years of work winning the trust of Jewish people”.

But Thomas-Symonds told broadcasters this morning the comments were “out of character” for Ali. Several prominent Jewish Labour figures including former MP Louise Ellman are among those to have said he should remain Labour’s candidate, while criticising his remarks.

Jewish Labour Movement national chair Mike Katz warns “handing” the by-election to controversial rival George Galloway will be “a Pyrrhic victory for those calling on Labour to go further now”. Galloway once told a political meeting: “We have declared Bradford an Israel-free zone.”

Thomas-Symonds has also said “the deadline is the deadline” for ballot papers, as it is now too late for the party to change its official candidate on ballot papers.

The party in London did recently drop one candidate days before polling day despite being unable to change ballot papers, however – though that was in a council by-election rather than parliamentary by-election with much wider national political ramifications.

Who is Azhar Ali?

Azhar Ali is from Brierfield, a town in Pendle, Lancashire about a 45-minute drive from Rochdale.

According to the Lancashire BME Network charity’s website, which lists him as its chair, one of his early steps in politics was becoming leader of the students union at nearby Nelson & Colne College.

Ali joined Pendle Council in 24, eventually becoming council leader. He stood as Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Pendle in 2015 and 2019, according to the Lancashire Evening Post.

He became a councillor on Lancashire County Council in 2013, and the LEP reports he took charge as leader in 2017. He has also been awarded an OBE for his service to the community.

Ali called the late Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd a “dear friend”, and part of his campaign has included saying he wants to “continue Tony’s legacy”, sending a message to prime minister Rishi Sunak and rival George Galloway alike that Rochdale rejects them.

How was Ali selected as a candidate?

Ali was chosen as Labour’s candidate late last month, winning against political journalist Paul Waugh and Wigan councillor Nazia Rehman.

The latest revelations have fuelled questions about why he was selected in the first place, with critics arguing he should not have been given his comments and questioning Labour’s selection process.

Labour’s standard selection process includes due diligence checks on candidates invited to interview, and some candidates are excluded at that point based on past comments. The party has previously said it has ensured processes are robust following criticism over some parliamentary candidates selected in the past.

It is not clear exactly how those overseeing shortlisting – or Rochdale Constituency Labour Party members who subsequently voted – would have been aware of Ali’s reported comments, however – if the Mail on Sunday‘s story this Sunday was the first time the recording had been shared beyond those present at the meeting.

The meeting where Ali reportedly made his comments was a wider Lancashire Labour event, rather than a Rochdale CLP event.

Some have also questioned why the recording was not made public during the selection process or even earlier, rather than this weekend. The comments are said to have been last year, not long after the Hamas attack of October 7th.