Budget 2024: Watch Labour’s new campaign ad on their key question to voters

Labour has released a new campaign video ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s 2024 Budget, highlighting a key question the party hopes to put on voters’ minds in the run-up to the election.

The clip features interviews with voters on a high street, asking “Are you better off than you were 14 years ago?”

Naturally voters’ answers are not positive for the Tories, with the first respondent saying: “A lot worse off.”

One interviewee says “we have to limit ourselves, what we eat and what food we buy, everything”. Another says she has two children but is “struggling” to move out of her mum’s home as costs are “very expensive”.

Campaigners in the Mid Bedfordshire by-election previously told LabourList they found the question resonated, including with past Tory voters.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves told Labour MPs on Monday: “When people ask themselves if they are better off than they were fourteen years ago the rounding answer is: no. At the tail end of this divided, discredited and failed government working people have been left worse off.

“Nothing Jeremy Hunt says on Wednesday can change that.”

She added: “This week our job is to expose the Conservatives for what they are: desperate, out of touch and out of ideas. Putting party first, not the country. And turning a blind eye to the reckless voices who want to re-run the Liz Truss experiment that crashed the economy.”

“The Chancellor’s Budget will be a Budget of failure. After fourteen years the Conservatives have left Britain with the worst economic inheritance since the Second World War.

“Taxes are a seventy year high, the national debt is the highest in a generation and the economy is now smaller than when Rishi Sunak came to power.”