‘This bill by a Labour MP can prevent devastating e-bike and e-scooter fires’

Since 2020, lithium-ion battery fires have caused more than 13 deaths in the UK, hundreds of injuries, and millions in property damage. It has become a critical issue and there is a legislative gap that needs to be urgently addressed. Which is why Yvonne Fovargue MP will be introducing a Ten Minute Rule Bill on the issue this parliamentary session.

A transport revolution and a growing danger

As micromobility, such as e-bikes and e-scooters, become increasingly popular, there has been a corresponding rise in fires from the lithium-ion batteries which power them. In fact, these fires have multiplied fourfold since 2020 and looks set to increase.

In 2022, the e-bike market alone was estimated at £300 million, with double-digit growth forecast for 2024. The charity, Electrical Safety First, estimates that there were 77 fires from e-bikes and e-scooters in homes across the UK in 2020, increasing to 338 in 2023.

A fully charged e-bike battery contains a similar amount of stored energy to six hand grenades.

Lithium-ion batteries can cause particularly dangerous fires because they can take and hold far more energy than other battery types. This makes them ideal for e-bikes and e-scooters by allowing longer use on a single charge. Yet few realise that a fully charged e-bike battery contains a similar amount of stored energy to six hand grenades.

The safety and stability of lithium-ion batteries requires maintaining internal temperatures within specific limits. Poor quality and substandard components, flawed design, bad charging practices, and damage to devices, can lead to the battery overheating. This can lead to a ‘thermal runaway’ where, if just one cell of the battery overheats, there is a domino effect. A fierce, toxic, fire can take hold in seconds and reach a temperature of over 600 degrees centigrade. Even if the fire is extinguished, it can often reignite.

A three-fold solution to improve lithium-ion battery safety

At the recent APPG for Online and Home Electrical Safety, which she chairs, Yvonne Fovargue outlined the key proposals in The Safety of Electric-Powered Micromobility Vehicles and Lithium Batteries Bill.

Developed by Electrical Safety First ─ in collaboration with key partners, including the National Fire Chiefs Council, London Fire Brigade, and Zurich insurance ─ the Bill presents a targeted, three-fold solution to improve lithium-ion battery safety.

Firstly, a legal requirement for e-bikes, e-scooters, and their batteries, to undergo third- party certification before coming to market, regulating them in the same way as other high-risk products such as fireworks. Secondly, the development of measures to ensure the safe compatibility of batteries and chargers are in place; and thirdly, clearer markings on lithium-ion batteries, to avoid disposal in general waste.

The Bill has already received support from over 40 organisations spanning a wide range of sectors, encompassing fire safety, health and consumer protection.

Protection for all ─ but particularly disadvantaged groups

If enacted, this legislation would protect everyone: after all, fire does not discriminate. However, research by Electrical Safety First, which provides the secretariat for the APPG, indicates that it offers specific benefits for vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.

Older and disabled people face increased difficulties escaping a fire. Particularly those living in high rise and high density accommodation, where a fire can spread rapidly from one household to another.

Many of the factors that are known to increase fire risk, such as low income and poor housing, are more likely to impact on ethnic minority groups. Research also indicates that the gig economy ─ in which the use of e-bikes and e-scooters is prevalent ─ is disproportionately comprised of ethnic minority workers, with many living in houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) or high rise flats. This puts them, and their families and neighbours, at heightened risk from lithium-ion battery fires.

Risks of retrofitting

This risk increases if an ordinary pushbike is changed to an e-bike using a conversion or retrofit kit ─ and if an unqualified person undertakes the work. Convenience and lower cost mean many of these kits are bought via online marketplaces. Yet multiple investigations by Electrical Safety First show the easy online availability of dangerous electrical goods.

The charity also commissioned research to look at gig economy workers using an e-bike for work. Of the 80% who had these vehicles, 65% had one which had been converted and almost 70% had undertaken the conversion themselves. It also discovered that 30% of respondents were using an ‘after-market’ charger ─ i.e., one not included as part of the conversion kit, with over half purchased online ─ raising serious concerns around compliance and compatibility. A major report by the charity’s technical experts ─ Battery Breakdown ─ explains the issues with lithium-ion batteries in detail.

The Safety of Electric-Powered Micromobility Vehicles and Lithium Batteries Bill aims to tackle the main causes of deadly battery fires – sub-standard devices and incorrect usage. Legislation is needed now, to help prevent the wholly avoidable loss of life we are seeing from these products. Yvonne’s Ten Minute Rule Bill is a common-sense one, with a straightforward aim: to end the alarming rise in e-bike and e-scooter fires and save lives.

Electrical Safety First will be hosting an online policy briefing for parliamentarians and stakeholders on the proposed Bill in March. If you are interested in attending, please contact [email protected].