Now Met Police cyber-crime unit investigate Croydon Labour selection race

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it has launched an investigation into an “internal selection process for a political party” in Croydon late last year.



Scotland Yard’s cyber crime team are investigating alleged “computer misuse” in the south London area. A spokesperson did not name the party but Labour began its selection process in Croydon East last autumn, only resuming it recently following its own probe into a data breach.

The contest had been temporarily halted in November last year, with a party investigation revealing that personal details of some members had been “altered on the Labour Party membership database without authorisation”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We have received allegations of computer misuse in relation to an internal selection process for a political party in Croydon during October and November last year.

“The Met’s cyber crime team are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Andrew Fisher, a member of Croydon Labour and former adviser to Jeremy Corbyn, said: “Members are really being let down by some seemingly terrible behaviour.”

Last week, Unison official Joel Bodmer announced he would be quitting the race to become Labour’s candidate for the constituency.

A source close to his campaign told LabourList he had faced a “considerable amount of abuse” during the initial campaign and that he “does not have the emotional energy to deal with this and fight the contest at this time”.

The announcement comes just hours after Keir Starmer helped launch Sadiq Khan’s re-election campaign as he seeks a third term as Mayor of London.

London Labour was not immediately available for comment.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].