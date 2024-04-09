‘Labour is right to embrace the Union Jack. It isn’t the property of the far right’

Of course, the far right thinks it owns the union flag. But it doesn’t; it never has and that’s why we need to have the flag at the heart of the Labour Party’s patriotic campaign to rebuild public services in our country.

I don’t agree with the sentiments that the use of the flag is a problem for ethnic minority communities. In fact, I agree with David Lammy that it’s time to fly our nation’s flag alongside a campaign that represents the views of all our citizens in every neighbourhood of our diverse country. And I have a personal history with that flag which I’m not prepared to let go.

I’m proud of my multiple identities – of being a Muslim and British

I’m proud to be a Brummie. I founded the Birmingham Heritage Week to celebrate the incredible stories of amazing Brummies and our communities who have come, gone and stayed in the most diverse city of a million people, which has attracted people from more than 180 countries in the past decade.

I’m proud to be English and British too. Freedom of speech, tolerance, rule of law and democracy, which enable people of all backgrounds to live side by side, are also part of the heritage I was born into in Britain.

I’m proud to be a practising Muslim in a country where Muslims (and all faiths) can practise our religion with the freedom that many others across the world aspire to. During this month of Ramadan, I have attended Ifthar (break of fast) events across Birmingham hosted by many mainstream organisations conveying solidarity with Muslims who are fasting from dawn to dusk. These multi-faith Ifthars have shone a positive light on how we can live side by side, have our different faiths but celebrate and embrace our diversity together.

I’m proud to be of Kashmiri origin and make every effort to spend a few weeks every year in Kashmir to spend time with my extended family and friends and importantly learn about my heritage and family story. Kashmir, often described as paradise on earth, is sandwiched between two nuclear powers, and as the general secretary of Labour Friends of Kashmir, I’m pleased that Labour has committed to play a leading role in bringing about lasting peace in the region.

And Aston Villa is a key part of my identity too. My eldest and I are both season ticket holders of a club with one of the richest histories in football that today is flying high in a Champions League spot. Aston Villa is the pride of Birmingham.

The union flag belongs to all British people, not the far right

At the heart of these multiple identities is being British and the British flag.

Back in 2016, far-right figures including Tommy Robinson and Jayda Fransen targeted me. They turned up at my family home and planted a British flag in my front garden. As someone who has been at the heart of opposing those who seek to sow the seeds of division in my city, I was an obvious target for them. This horrific incident impacted on me and my family, particularly my mother who was at home when it happened.

One thing I still treasure from their visit is that British flag that they planted in my front garden. That flag doesn’t belong to them. That flag belongs to those who believe in British values and those who serve our country through public service.

And when we do fix these public services that 14 years of Tory government have decimated, we will get all our communities feeling a sense of pride, connection and belonging with their identity.

The union flag belongs to the people of this great country – and its Labour representatives, who celebrate and embrace the diversity of our country through strong public service and living side by side with British values at the heart of everyday life.

I’m proud to be a Brummie, English, British, a Muslim, of Kashmiri origin and a Villa fan. For me, that’s what the Union Jack, my flag, stands for.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].