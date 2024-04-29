Humza Yousaf resignation: Sarwar warns SNP cannot ‘impose’ unelected FM

Anas Sarwar has demanded a snap Holyrood election following the resignation of First Minister Humza Yousaf, declaring that the SNP “cannot impose another unelected First Minister” and that Scottish Labour is “ready” to deliver “change”.

Yousaf today announced that he has informed the Scottish National Party’s secretary of his intention to stand down as party leader and asked that she commence a leadership contest to elect his successor “as soon as possible”. He said he intends to continue as First Minister until his successor is chosen.

He claimed that “a route through” a vote of no confidence in his leadership due to take place later this week was “absolutely possible”, but told a press conference in Edinburgh: “I am not willing to trade my values and principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power.”

Commenting on the announcement, the Scottish Labour leader said: “Regardless of our political differences, I want to thank Humza Yousaf for his public service.

“In particular, Scots will remember the dignified way in which he acted while his loved ones faced danger in Gaza. I wish him and his family the best for the future.

“For Scottish Labour, this has never been about one person – this is about 17 years of SNP failure. The fact is this is a crisis of the SNP’s making, and it appears they will yet again put party before country while Scots are being failed every day.

“Scotland faces the biggest challenges since devolution, but it now has a dysfunctional, chaotic and divided SNP government. All this at a time when our country needs strong leadership to get us through the twin challenges of the economic crisis and the crisis in our NHS.

“The SNP are a divided party which is out of ideas and incapable of rising to the challenges Scotland faces. They cannot impose another unelected First Minister on Scotland in a backroom deal.

“The people of Scotland should decide who leads our country. There must be an election – it’s time for change, and Scottish Labour is ready to deliver it.”

Shortly before Yousaf’s announcement, Shadow Scotland Secretary Ian Murray tweeted: “Three [Prime Ministers] since 2019 UK election and three [First Ministers] since 2021 Scottish election.

“What a shambles and a total dereliction of duty when the public need their governments the most. Time to let the public decide. Time to put country before party. Labour offer the change Scotland needs.”

Yousaf has faced a growing crisis since Thursday when he announced that the SNP’s coalition deal with the Scottish Greens was to be scrapped, leaving his party to rule as a minority government. The move was condemned by Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater as “cowardly” and “weak”.

The axing of the agreement prompted calls from Labour and the Scottish Conservatives for a snap Holyrood election. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross tabled a motion of no confidence in Yousaf later on Thursday, which the Scottish Greens said they would back.

The SNP is two short of a majority at Holyrood, meaning Yousaf would have needed the support of at least one member of an opposition party to survive the vote.

Sarwar subsequently filed a ‘no confidence’ motion in the whole Scottish government on Friday, telling LBC Scotland it was a matter of “when not if” Yousaf resigned.

The Scottish Labour leader also said it would be “untenable” for the SNP to “presume” they could impose another unelected leader on Scotland through their own leadership contest.

