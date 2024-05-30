‘Torymanifesto.org.uk’ website bought up by Labour to snatch voters

Labour has bought the domain name for a spoof “Tory manifesto” website to highlight the poor record of the Conservative government to those searching online for the real document.

Rather than being directed to the Conservatives’ website or Rishi Sunak’s plan for Britain, visitors to torymanifesto.org.uk are greeted with a number of damning figures criticising the Tories and their time in office, alongside an image of the Conservative Party’s tree logo with leaves falling from its branches.

Some of the data cited includes “200% increase in NHS waiting lists since 2010”, “90% of crimes now go unsolved”, “£874 increase in personal taxes” and “3% of small boat arrivals removed from the UK”.

Under each figure critical of Sunak’s government is an icon which reads “What’s the alternative?”, with a link to Labour’s policy on each issue.

Labour seems to already be buying search ads against the keywords “Tory Manifesto” to direct searches to this site: https://t.co/uFKIlCjMGb pic.twitter.com/rwXi3lHQqc — Who Targets Me (@WhoTargetsMe) May 26, 2024



Political advert transparency group Who Targets Me spotted that Labour also appears to have bought search ads against the key words “Tory manifesto” on Google last week.

The group claims the advert targeted 414 postcode areas across 173 constituencies.

