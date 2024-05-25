Home

Revealed: Ten new election campaign leaflets signal Labour’s priorities

Katie Neame
Photo: Labour Shop

Labour has unveiled new campaign materials in its online shop as the general election campaign officially gets underway, giving an indication of some of the key issues the party will be speaking to voters about in the coming weeks.

The party’s latest campaign materials cover a broad range of topics including crime, Channel crossings, childcare and the Tories’ economic record, as well as Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan, which the party notably watered down earlier this year, prompting widespread criticism.

Keir Starmer last week unveiled six pledge card-style “first steps” towards the party’s five missions, described by a party spokesperson as “a distillation of Labour’s core retail offer” at the coming general election on July 4th.

The first steps card is now available to buy from the Labour Party shop, as well as being available for activists to download on their smartphones.

The party has also recently released some Wales-specific campaign literature. Ahead of the launch of the party’s first steps, a spokesperson said the text of related campaign materials in Scotland and Wales “will reflect the devolved situation”.

Wales’ future leaflet: Labour’s five missions for Wales

Photo: Labour Shop

Labour’s first steps card

Photo: Labour Shop

Welsh ‘tough on crime’ leaflet

Photo: Labour Shop

Childcare leaflet

Photo: Labour Shop

Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan leaflet

Photo: Labour Shop

‘Tory bus failure’ leaflet

Photo: Labour Shop

‘Tories won’t stop Channel crossings’ leaflet

Photo: Labour Shop

’14 years of Tory economic failure’ leaflet

Photo: Labour Shop

‘Tough on crime’ leaflet

Photo: Labour Shop

‘Under the Conservatives more criminals are let off’ leaflet

Photo: Labour Shop

