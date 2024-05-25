Revealed: Ten new election campaign leaflets signal Labour’s priorities

Labour has unveiled new campaign materials in its online shop as the general election campaign officially gets underway, giving an indication of some of the key issues the party will be speaking to voters about in the coming weeks.

The party’s latest campaign materials cover a broad range of topics including crime, Channel crossings, childcare and the Tories’ economic record, as well as Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan, which the party notably watered down earlier this year, prompting widespread criticism.

Keir Starmer last week unveiled six pledge card-style “first steps” towards the party’s five missions, described by a party spokesperson as “a distillation of Labour’s core retail offer” at the coming general election on July 4th.

The first steps card is now available to buy from the Labour Party shop, as well as being available for activists to download on their smartphones.

The party has also recently released some Wales-specific campaign literature. Ahead of the launch of the party’s first steps, a spokesperson said the text of related campaign materials in Scotland and Wales “will reflect the devolved situation”.

Wales’ future leaflet: Labour’s five missions for Wales

Labour’s first steps card

Welsh ‘tough on crime’ leaflet

Childcare leaflet

Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan leaflet

‘Tory bus failure’ leaflet

‘Tories won’t stop Channel crossings’ leaflet

’14 years of Tory economic failure’ leaflet

‘Tough on crime’ leaflet

‘Under the Conservatives more criminals are let off’ leaflet

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].