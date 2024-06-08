Second Jeremy Corbyn seeks Islington North seat in failed prank

Pranksters threatened to disrupt the ballot in Islington North by registering as Jeremy Bernard Corbyn in an attempt to confuse voters, LabourList understands.

The former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is running as an independent candidate in the north London constituency which he has represented since 1983.

His name appears on the ballot paper as Jeremy Corbyn, without his middle name, which is Bernard.

The ersatz Corbyn, who would also have appeared as an independent, will ultimately not appear on the ballot paper, and is listed as “no longer nominated” on Islington council’s online candidate register.

The pranksters were reportedly spotted filming a video by Corbyn’s team, and had been collecting nomination signatures in the constituency.

Approached for comment by LabourList, a senior source from the Corbyn campaign said: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

“I’m sure plenty of people wish there were more MPs called Jeremy Corbyn in Parliament who stood up for their community and their principles.

“Unfortunately, there can only be one Jeremy Corbyn – and he is proud to be seeking re-election as the independent MP for Islington North.”

The former party leader is running as an independent in the general election. Labour’s candidate is Praful Nargund, a local councillor representing Barnsbury ward.

The race between the two is expected to be close, and had the ersatz Corbyn made it onto the ballot paper it would likely have significantly skewed the election’s results.

Islington Council was contacted for comment.

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour or about the election, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].