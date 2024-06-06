The top 20 donors to Labour this year in the lead-up to the general election

Trade unions and Dale Vince’s firm Ecotricity were among the donors handing Labour major sums in the lead-up to the election, new figures show.

Labour amassed significant donations in cash or in kind from trade unions, businesses, other organisations and individuals.

Figures from the Electoral Commission have revealed who the largest donors to the party were over the first three months of this year.

The donors include several trade unions including Unite, GMB and UNISON as well as the Starmerite think tank Labour Together.

The largest individual donation came from Dale Vince’s firm Ecotricity.

The top 20 donations were as follows:

Ecotricity Limited – £1,000,000.00

Martin Taylor – £700,000.00

House of Commons – £627,329.41

House of Commons – £627,329.40

Ecotricity Limited – £500,000.00

Unite the Union – £362,625.00

GMB – £290,125.00

Transilluminate Limited – £250,000.00

Mr Danny Luhde-Thompson – £250,000.00

Mr Derek Webb – £250,000.00

Mr Gary Lubner – £239,000.00

Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW) – £213,574.42

Ms Laura Bailey – £200,000.00

Mr Grayson Perry CBE – £180,000.00

Labour Together Limited – £166,567.00

UNISON – £158,175.00

House of Lords – £157,139.71

West Midlands Breakfast Club – £130,530.00

Mr Gary Lubner – £112,500.00

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour or about the election, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

