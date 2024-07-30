Labour Growth Group: What is it and who are the 54 MPs who have joined?

More than 50 Labour MPs have formed a new group calling on the Prime Minister to “unlock Britain’s untapped potential” and spur economic growth.
The Labour Growth Group has called on the government to deliver on its manifesto commitments to reform planning policy and build 1.5 million new homes across the country, in a letter to Keir Starmer sent over the weekend.
The 54 MPs include Cabinet Office parliamentary private secretary and former director of the Resolution Foundation Torsten Bell, former director of Labour Together Josh Simons and former Chief Secretary to the Treasury under the last Labour government Liam Byrne.
In the letter to the Prime Minister, the group said: “Growing the economy will be the way in which we can unlock Britain’s untapped potential, better fund our vital public services and make people better off in every part of the country.
“This absolutely has to start with the sweeping planning reforms to get Britain building again.
“Under the Tories, planning permissions for new homes hit record lows and housebuilding cratered. Indeed, not once in their 14 years in power did the Conservatives meet their housing targets. Energy and transport projects were promised but not built.
“That’s why we are writing to you to make clear that it’s in the national interest to start delivering on our manifesto promise, including 1.5 million new homes across this parliament at the earliest opportunity.
“A failure to act will not be forgiven by the public. Britain has a housing crisis and a huge infrastructure deficit – without strong and immediate action, this will only worsen.”
The disease: politicians thinking their job is just to block anything getting built
The cure: winning the argument that it’s time to build our future again, not just live off our past. Labour MPs know what their job is 👇 pic.twitter.com/TInwvpCenG
— Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) July 28, 2024
In a short thread on X/Twitter, Torsten Bell, the new MP for Swansea West, said: “Development, whether housing or transport/energy infrastructure, needs to be good quality and sustainable.
“But the best way to achieve that? A politics focused on the quality of what’s built not always distracted by just trying to veto obviously needed infrastructure.”
In its manifesto, Labour said it would update national planning policy to ensure the planning system meets the needs of a modern economy.
Who are the members of the Labour Growth Group?
A total of 54 Labour MPs from across the country have signed the letter to the Prime Minister from the Labour Growth Group. They are:
- Zubir Ahmed, Glasgow South West
- Dan Aldridge, Weston-super-Mare
- Tonia Antoniazzi, Gower
- David Baines, St Helens North
- Alex Baker, Aldershot
- Antonia Bance, Tipton and Wednesbury
- Alex Barros-Curtis, Cardiff West
- Johanna Baxter, Paisley and Renfrewshire South
- Danny Beales, Uxbridge and South Ruislip
- Torsten Bell, Swansea West
- Rachel Blake, Cities of London and Westminster
- Liam Byrne, Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
- Nesil Caliskan, Barking
- Bambos Charalambous, Southgate and Wood Green
- Luke Charters, York Outer
- Chris Curtis, Milton Keynes North
- Shaun Davies, Telford
- Helena Dollimore, Hastings and Rye
- Kirith Entwistle, Bolton North East
- Bill Esterson, Sefton Central
- Mark Ferguson, Gateshead Central and Whickham
- John Grady, Glasgow East
- Tom Hayes, Bournemouth East
- Claire Hazelgrove, Filton and Bradley Stoke
- Patrick Hurley, Southport
- Sally Jameson, Doncaster Central
- Satvir Kaur, Southampton Test
- Josh MacAlister, Whitehaven and Workington
- Blair McDougall, East Renfrewshire
- Gordon McKee, Glasgow South
- Julie Minns, Carlisle
- Perran Moon, Camborne and Redruth
- Luke Myer, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
- Kanishka Narayan, Vale of Glamorgan
- Andrew Pakes, Peterborough
- Toby Perkins, Chesterfield
- Jo Platt, Leigh and Atherton
- Joe Powell, Kensington and Bayswater
- Steve Race, Exeter
- Connor Rand, Altrincham and Sale West
- Jake Richards, Rother Valley
- Lucy Rigby, Northampton North
- Tom Rutland, East Worthing and Shoreham
- Oliver Ryan, Burnley
- Josh Simons, Makerfield
- Gurinder Singh Josan, Smethwick
- Mike Tapp, Dover and Deal
- Fred Thomas, Plymouth Moor View
- Dan Tomlinson, Chipping Barnet
- Henry Tufnell, Mid and South Pembrokeshire
- Laurence Turner, Birmingham Northfield
- Melanie Ward, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
- Rosie Wrighting, Kettering
- Steve Yemm, Mansfield
