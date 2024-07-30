Labour Growth Group: What is it and who are the 54 MPs who have joined?

More than 50 Labour MPs have formed a new group calling on the Prime Minister to “unlock Britain’s untapped potential” and spur economic growth.

The Labour Growth Group has called on the government to deliver on its manifesto commitments to reform planning policy and build 1.5 million new homes across the country, in a letter to Keir Starmer sent over the weekend.

The 54 MPs include Cabinet Office parliamentary private secretary and former director of the Resolution Foundation Torsten Bell, former director of Labour Together Josh Simons and former Chief Secretary to the Treasury under the last Labour government Liam Byrne.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, the group said: “Growing the economy will be the way in which we can unlock Britain’s untapped potential, better fund our vital public services and make people better off in every part of the country.

“This absolutely has to start with the sweeping planning reforms to get Britain building again.

“Under the Tories, planning permissions for new homes hit record lows and housebuilding cratered. Indeed, not once in their 14 years in power did the Conservatives meet their housing targets. Energy and transport projects were promised but not built.

“That’s why we are writing to you to make clear that it’s in the national interest to start delivering on our manifesto promise, including 1.5 million new homes across this parliament at the earliest opportunity.

“A failure to act will not be forgiven by the public. Britain has a housing crisis and a huge infrastructure deficit – without strong and immediate action, this will only worsen.”

The disease: politicians thinking their job is just to block anything getting built

In a short thread on X/Twitter, Torsten Bell, the new MP for Swansea West, said: “Development, whether housing or transport/energy infrastructure, needs to be good quality and sustainable.

“But the best way to achieve that? A politics focused on the quality of what’s built not always distracted by just trying to veto obviously needed infrastructure.”

In its manifesto, Labour said it would update national planning policy to ensure the planning system meets the needs of a modern economy.

Who are the members of the Labour Growth Group?

A total of 54 Labour MPs from across the country have signed the letter to the Prime Minister from the Labour Growth Group. They are:

Zubir Ahmed, Glasgow South West

Dan Aldridge, Weston-super-Mare

Tonia Antoniazzi, Gower

David Baines, St Helens North

Alex Baker, Aldershot

Antonia Bance, Tipton and Wednesbury

Alex Barros-Curtis, Cardiff West

Johanna Baxter, Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Danny Beales, Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Torsten Bell, Swansea West

Rachel Blake, Cities of London and Westminster

Liam Byrne, Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North

Nesil Caliskan, Barking

Bambos Charalambous, Southgate and Wood Green

Luke Charters, York Outer

Chris Curtis, Milton Keynes North

Shaun Davies, Telford

Helena Dollimore, Hastings and Rye

Kirith Entwistle, Bolton North East

Bill Esterson, Sefton Central

Mark Ferguson, Gateshead Central and Whickham

John Grady, Glasgow East

Tom Hayes, Bournemouth East

Claire Hazelgrove, Filton and Bradley Stoke

Patrick Hurley, Southport

Sally Jameson, Doncaster Central

Satvir Kaur, Southampton Test

Josh MacAlister, Whitehaven and Workington

Blair McDougall, East Renfrewshire

Gordon McKee, Glasgow South

Julie Minns, Carlisle

Perran Moon, Camborne and Redruth

Luke Myer, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Kanishka Narayan, Vale of Glamorgan

Andrew Pakes, Peterborough

Toby Perkins, Chesterfield

Jo Platt, Leigh and Atherton

Joe Powell, Kensington and Bayswater

Steve Race, Exeter

Connor Rand, Altrincham and Sale West

Jake Richards, Rother Valley

Lucy Rigby, Northampton North

Tom Rutland, East Worthing and Shoreham

Oliver Ryan, Burnley

Josh Simons, Makerfield

Gurinder Singh Josan, Smethwick

Mike Tapp, Dover and Deal

Fred Thomas, Plymouth Moor View

Dan Tomlinson, Chipping Barnet

Henry Tufnell, Mid and South Pembrokeshire

Laurence Turner, Birmingham Northfield

Melanie Ward, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

Rosie Wrighting, Kettering

Steve Yemm, Mansfield

