Labour election results: Full list and map of Labour gains, holds, losses, new MPs

Labour is forecast to win a landslide majority at the general election, and we’ll be providing a tracker with the latest live updates below on which constituencies Labour has won throughout the night.

Scroll below to see LabourList‘s map in partnership with Headland Consultancy of Labour gains and holds as they’re declared in real time, and also how it compares to the party’s tally at 2019 general election.

Below that is a full list of the seats gained by Labour so far this election. Below that is another list of Labour-held seats with new MPs – followed by a list of Labour-held seats with current MPs re-elected.

If you spot anything we should update, email us at [email protected]. Follow the latest developments more widely on Labour’s night via our liveblog here.

Labour seat gains at the 2024 general election so far: full list

None so far

Labour seats lost at this general election

None so far

Labour seats held but with new Labour MPs: full list

None so far

Labour seats held with current MPs re-elected: full list

Houghton and Sunderland South – Bridget Phillipson

Blyth and Ashington – Ian Lavery

