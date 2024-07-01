UK general election poll tracker: Daily roundup on how polls look for Labour

Keep up to date with the news on what the latest opinion polls say on the state of the parties, via our 2024 UK general election polling tracker below.
We will be publishing the results of the main UK pollsters as they come out daily during the election campaign – bookmark this page and keep checking back here to stay updated on how Labour, the Conservatives and other parties are doing.
Deltapoll (27-29 Jun)
Labour leads by 21 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 4%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
1,645 respondents
We Think (27-28 Jun)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
1,210 respondents
More in Common (26-28 Jun)
Labour leads by 15 points
- Labour: 39%
- Conservatives: 24%
- Reform UK: 13%
- Lib Dems: 13%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
3,361 respondents
Whitestone Insight (26-27 Jun)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 38%
- Reform UK: 21%
- Conservatives: 18%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
2,012 respondents
Techne (26-27 Jun)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 17%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
1,643 respondents
Redfield & Wilton (26-27 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 18%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
5,000 respondents
Survation MRP (15-27 Jun)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 4%
23,364 respondents
PeoplePolling (25-26 Jun)
Labour leads by 19 points
- Labour: 40%
- Reform UK: 21%
- Conservatives: 15%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 9%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 2%
1,932 respondents
BMG (24-26 Jun)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
1,522 respondents
More in Common (24-26 Jun)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 40%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
3,420 respondents
Norstat (24-26 Jun)
Labour leads by 16 points
- Labour: 39%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 4%
- Other: 2%
2,025 respondents
Survation (21-25 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 18%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 7%
JL Partners (21-24 Jun)
Labour leads by 16 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
Deltapoll (21-24 Jun)
Labour leads by 24 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
1,568 respondents
Redfield & Wilton (21-24 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 42%
- Reform UK: 19%
- Conservatives: 18%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
10,000 respondents
Savanta (21-24 Jun)
Labour leads by 21 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 6%
2,318 respondents
Ipsos (21-24 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 7%
- Other: 6%
1,402 respondents
Verian (21-24 Jun)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 38%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 8%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
1,047 respondents
FindOutNow/Electoral Calculus MRP (14-24 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 40%
- Reform UK: 17%
- Conservatives: 15%
- Lib Dems: 14%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
19,993 respondents
We Think MRP (30 May-24 Jun)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 22%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
18,595 respondents
More in Common (21-23 Jun)
Labour leads by 16 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 2%
2,046 respondents
We Think (20-21 Jun)
Labour leads by 21 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 22%
- Reform UK: 13%
- Lib Dems: 8%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
1,270 respondents
Savanta (19-21 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 6%
2,103 respondents
Opinium (19-21 Jun)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 40%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 9%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
1,484 respondents
YouGov (19-20 Jun)
Labour leads by 18 points
- Labour: 37%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 18%
- Lib Dems: 13%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
2,047 respondents
Whitestone Insight (19-20 Jun)
Labour leads by 19 points
- Labour: 39%
- Reform UK: 20%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
2,029 respondents
Techne (19-20 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 17%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
1,642 respondents
Redfield & Wilton (19-20 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 42%
- Reform UK: 19%
- Conservatives: 18%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
2,500 respondents
Focaldata MRP (4-20 Jun)
Labour leads by 18 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
24,536 respondents
BMG (18-19 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 19%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
1,627 respondents
Norstat (17-19 Jun)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 40%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 19%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
2,059 respondents
More in Common (17-19 Jun)
Labour leads by 14 points
- Labour: 39%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
2,035 respondents
PeoplePolling (18 Jun)
Labour leads by 11 points
- Labour: 35%
- Reform UK: 24%
- Conservatives: 15%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 8%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
1,228 respondents
YouGov (17-18 Jun)
Labour leads by 16 points
- Labour: 36%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 18%
- Lib Dems: 14%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
1,625 respondents
Survation (14-18 Jun)
Labour leads by 21 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 5%
1,008 respondents
YouGov MRP (11-18 Jun)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 39%
- Conservatives: 22%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
39,979 respondents
Savanta MRP (7-18 Jun)
Labour leads by 21 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 13%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 4%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
17,812 respondents
Focaldata (14-17 Jun)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 2%
2,604 respondents
Deltapoll (14-17 Jun)
Labour leads by 27 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 1%
1,383 respondents
Redfield & Wilton (14-17 Jun)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 18%
- Reform UK: 18%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
10,000 respondents
Verian (14-17 Jun)
Labour leads by 18 points
- Labour: 39%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 13%
- Lib Dems: 13%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 4%
1,034 respondents
Lord Ashcroft (13-17 Jun)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 18%
- Reform UK: 18%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 7%
- Other: 5%
5,187 respondents
More in Common MRP (22 May-17 Jun)
Labour leads by 16 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 28%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Reform UK: 8%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
10,850 respondents
Savanta (14-16 Jun)
Labour leads by 21 points
- Labour: 40%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 4%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 5%
2,046 respondents
More in Common (14-16 Jun)
Labour leads by 16 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 2%
2,369 respondents
JL Partners (14-16 Jun)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 40%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 18%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Greens: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
2,083 respondents
Opinium (12-14 Jun)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 40%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 2%
2,059 respondents
Savanta (12-14 Jun)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 13%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
2,045 respondents
Techne (12-13 Jun)
Labour leads by 24 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
1,636 respondents
YouGov (12-13 Jun)
Labour leads by 18 points
- Labour: 37%
- Reform UK: 19%
- Conservatives: 18%
- Lib Dems: 14%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
2,211 respondents
Redfield & Wilton (12-13 Jun)
Labour leads by 24 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 18%
- Reform UK: 17%
- Lib Dems: 13%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
1,500 respondents
We Think (12-13 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 4%
1,297 respondents
Whitestone Insight (12-13 Jun)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 17%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
2,014 respondents
Survation MRP (31 May-13 Jun)
Labour leads by 16 points
- Labour: 40%
- Conservatives: 24%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 4%
- Other: 3%
42,269 respondents
PeoplePolling (12 Jun)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 39%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 17%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 9%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
1,234 respondents
BMG (11-12 Jun)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
More in Common (11-12 Jun)
Labour leads by 16 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Reform UK: 13%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
2,037 respondents
Norstat (10-12 Jun)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 17%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
1,017 respondents
Ipsos MRP (7-12 Jun)
Labour leads by 18 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
19,689 respondents
YouGov (10-11 Jun)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 38%
- Conservatives: 18%
- Reform UK: 17%
- Lib Dems: 15%
- Green: 8%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 2%
1,611 respondents
Focaldata (7-11 Jun)
Labour leads by 18 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 24%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
3,124 respondents
Survation (5-11 Jun)
Labour leads by 18 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 4%
1,076 respondents
Verian (7-10 Jun)
Labour leads by 21 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 8%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
1,305 respondents
Redfield & Wilton (7-10 Jun)
Labour leads by 26 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 17%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
10,000 respondents
Lord Ashcroft (6-10 Jun)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Green: 8%
- Lib Dems: 7%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
4,975 respondents
JL Partners (7-9 Jun)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 24%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 0%
2,004 respondents
Deltapoll (6-8 Jun)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 4%
- Other: 1%
2,010 respondents
We Think (6-7 Jun)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 5%
- Other: 3%
1,198 respondents
Opinium (5-7 Jun)
Labour leads by 18 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 24%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
1,471 respondents
Savanta (5-7 Jun)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 26%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 3%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
2,095 respondents
More in Common (5-7 Jun)
Labour leads by 21 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
2,618 respondents
Whitestone Insight (5-6 Jun)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 22%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
2,001 respondents
YouGov (5-6 Jun)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 4%
1,650 respondents
Techne (5-6 Jun)
Labour leads by 24 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
1,645 respondents
Survation (5-6 Jun)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
Redfield & Wilton (5-6 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 17%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
2,000 respondents
Focaldata (3-6 Jun)
Labour leads by 19 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 2%
2,077 respondents
BMG (4-5 Jun)
Labour leads by 19 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 16%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 4%
- Other: 1%
YouGov (3-4 Jun)
Labour leads by 21 points
- Labour: 40%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 17%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
2,144 respondents
Ipsos (31 May-4 Jun)
Labour leads by 21 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 9%
- Green: 9%
- Lib Dems: 8%
- SNP: 5%
- Other: 3%
1,014 respondents
Deltapoll (31 May-3 Jun)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 48%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Reform UK: 9%
- Green: 4%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
1,077 respondents
Verian (30 May-3 Jun)
Labour leads by 18 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Reform UK: 9%
- Green: 8%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
1,405 respondents
Lord Ashcroft (30 May-3 Jun)
Labour leads by 24 points
- Labour: 47%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 6%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 4%
5,203 respondents
Savanta (31 May-2 Jun)
Labour leads by 14 points
- Labour: 42%
- Conservatives: 28%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Reform UK: 9%
- Green: 4%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
2,209 respondents
JL Partners (31 May-2 Jun)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 26%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 3%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
2,013 respondents
Redfield & Wilton (31 May-2 Jun)
Labour leads by 26 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 2%
10,000 respondents
Survation MRP (22 May-2 Jun)
Labour leads by 19 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservative: 24%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 4%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
30,044 respondents
YouGov MRP (24 May-1 Jun)
Labour leads by 18 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Reform UK: 10%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
58,875 respondents
Focaldata (30-31 May)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 26%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 1%
2,626 respondents
We Think (30-31 May)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 13%
- Lib Dems: 8%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
1,328 respondents
Opinium (29-31 May)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservatives: 25%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 8%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
2,184 respondents
Techne (29-30 May)
Labour leads by 24 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservative: 21%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
1,630 respondents
YouGov (29-30 May)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 8%
- Greens: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
2,040 respondents
Whitestone Insight (29-30 May)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 24%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
2,024 respondents
BMG (28-29 May)
Labour leads by 16 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 27%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
1,500 respondents
More in Common MRP (9 Apr-29 May)
Labour leads by 14 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 29%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Reform UK: 8%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
15,089 respondents
More in Common (27-29 May)
Labour leads by 19 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservatives: 26%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 1%
2,049 respondents
YouGov (26-28 May)
Labour leads by 27 points
- Labour: 47%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
2,128 respondents
Lord Ashcroft (24-28 May)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 47%
- Conservatives: 24%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Green: 8%
- Lib Dems: 6%
4,828 respondents
Redfield & Wilton (25-27 May)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 13%
- Liberal Democrats: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
12,000 respondents
Survation (24-27 May)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 47%
- Conservatives: 24%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Reform UK: 8%
- Green: 3%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 4%
FindOutNow (20-27 May)
Labour leads by 27 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 8%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
10,390 respondents
Savanta (24-26 May)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 27%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Reform UK: 8%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Others: 4%
JL Partners (24-25 May)
Labour leads by 12 points
- Labour: 40%
- Conservatives: 28%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
2,013 respondents
Deltapoll (23-25 May)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 10%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
1,517 respondents
Opinium (23-24 May)
Labour leads by 14 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 27%
- Reform UK: 10%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 2%
- Others: 1%
1,464 respondents
YouGov (23-24 May)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 22%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Others: 1%
2,072 respondents
WeThink (23-24 May)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 47%
- Conservatives: 22%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 8%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Others: 2%
1,242 respondents
Techne (22-23 May)
Labour leads by 26 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Others: 3%
1,643 respondents
More in Common (22-23 May)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 27%
- Reform UK: 10%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Others: 1%
2,008 respondents
Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.
If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour or about the election, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].
Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.
If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.
And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].
More from LabourList
Lee Harpin: ‘How Starmer repaired Labour’s relationship with Jewish voters’
Finchley and Golders Green: Can Labour win back Britain’s most Jewish seat?
‘Passenger populism: Can Louise Haigh fix Britain’s broken railways?’