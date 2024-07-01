UK general election poll tracker: Daily roundup on how polls look for Labour

Keep up to date with the news on what the latest opinion polls say on the state of the parties, via our 2024 UK general election polling tracker below.

We will be publishing the results of the main UK pollsters as they come out daily during the election campaign – bookmark this page and keep checking back here to stay updated on how Labour, the Conservatives and other parties are doing.

Labour leads by 21 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 4%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

1,645 respondents

Labour leads by 22 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

1,210 respondents

Labour leads by 15 points

Labour: 39%

Conservatives: 24%

Reform UK: 13%

Lib Dems: 13%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

3,361 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 38%

Reform UK: 21%

Conservatives: 18%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 7%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

2,012 respondents

Labour leads by 22 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 17%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

1,643 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 18%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

5,000 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 25%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 4%

23,364 respondents

Labour leads by 19 points

Labour: 40%

Reform UK: 21%

Conservatives: 15%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 9%

SNP: 2%

Other: 2%

1,932 respondents

Labour leads by 22 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

1,522 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 40%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

3,420 respondents

Labour leads by 16 points

Labour: 39%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 6%

SNP: 4%

Other: 2%

2,025 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 18%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 7%

Labour leads by 16 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 25%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

Labour leads by 24 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

1,568 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 42%

Reform UK: 19%

Conservatives: 18%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

10,000 respondents

Labour leads by 21 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 6%

2,318 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 7%

Other: 6%

1,402 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 38%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 8%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

1,047 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 40%

Reform UK: 17%

Conservatives: 15%

Lib Dems: 14%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

19,993 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 22%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

18,595 respondents

Labour leads by 16 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 25%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 2%

2,046 respondents

Labour leads by 21 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 22%

Reform UK: 13%

Lib Dems: 8%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

1,270 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 6%

2,103 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 40%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 9%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

1,484 respondents

Labour leads by 18 points

Labour: 37%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 18%

Lib Dems: 13%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

2,047 respondents

Labour leads by 19 points

Labour: 39%

Reform UK: 20%

Conservatives: 19%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

2,029 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 17%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

1,642 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 42%

Reform UK: 19%

Conservatives: 18%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

2,500 respondents

Labour leads by 18 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

24,536 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 19%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

1,627 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 40%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 19%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

2,059 respondents

Labour leads by 14 points

Labour: 39%

Conservatives: 25%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

2,035 respondents

Labour leads by 11 points

Labour: 35%

Reform UK: 24%

Conservatives: 15%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 8%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

1,228 respondents

Labour leads by 16 points

Labour: 36%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 18%

Lib Dems: 14%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

1,625 respondents

Labour leads by 21 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 6%

SNP: 2%

Other: 5%

1,008 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 39%

Conservatives: 22%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

39,979 respondents

Labour leads by 21 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 13%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 4%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

17,812 respondents

Labour leads by 22 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 2%

2,604 respondents

Labour leads by 27 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 1%

1,383 respondents

Labour leads by 25 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 18%

Reform UK: 18%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

10,000 respondents

Labour leads by 18 points

Labour: 39%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 13%

Lib Dems: 13%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 4%

1,034 respondents

Labour leads by 25 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 18%

Reform UK: 18%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 7%

Other: 5%

5,187 respondents

Labour leads by 16 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 28%

Lib Dems: 11%

Reform UK: 8%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

10,850 respondents

Labour leads by 21 points

Labour: 40%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 4%

SNP: 3%

Other: 5%

2,046 respondents

Labour leads by 16 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 25%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 2%

2,369 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 40%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 18%

Lib Dems: 9%

Greens: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

2,083 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 40%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 7%

SNP: 2%

Other: 2%

2,059 respondents

Labour leads by 25 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 13%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

2,045 respondents

Labour leads by 24 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 6%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

1,636 respondents

Labour leads by 18 points

Labour: 37%

Reform UK: 19%

Conservatives: 18%

Lib Dems: 14%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

2,211 respondents

Labour leads by 24 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 18%

Reform UK: 17%

Lib Dems: 13%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

1,500 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 6%

SNP: 2%

Other: 4%

1,297 respondents

Labour leads by 22 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 17%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

2,014 respondents

Labour leads by 16 points

Labour: 40%

Conservatives: 24%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 6%

SNP: 4%

Other: 3%

42,269 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 39%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 17%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 9%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

1,234 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

Labour leads by 16 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 25%

Reform UK: 13%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

2,037 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 17%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

1,017 respondents

Labour leads by 18 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 25%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

19,689 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 38%

Conservatives: 18%

Reform UK: 17%

Lib Dems: 15%

Green: 8%

SNP: 2%

Other: 2%

1,611 respondents

Labour leads by 18 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 24%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

3,124 respondents

Labour leads by 18 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 4%

1,076 respondents

Labour leads by 21 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 8%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

1,305 respondents

Labour leads by 26 points

Labour: 45%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 17%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

10,000 respondents

Labour leads by 22 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 15%

Green: 8%

Lib Dems: 7%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

4,975 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 24%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 0%

2,004 respondents

Labour leads by 25 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 4%

Other: 1%

2,010 respondents

Labour leads by 25 points

Labour: 45%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 5%

Other: 3%

1,198 respondents

Labour leads by 18 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 24%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

1,471 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 26%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 3%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

2,095 respondents

Labour leads by 21 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 25%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

2,618 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 22%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

2,001 respondents

Labour leads by 22 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 4%

1,650 respondents

Labour leads by 24 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 6%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

1,645 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 17%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

2,000 respondents

Labour leads by 19 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 25%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 2%

2,077 respondents

Labour leads by 19 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 16%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 6%

SNP: 4%

Other: 1%

Labour leads by 21 points

Labour: 40%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 17%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

2,144 respondents

Labour leads by 21 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 9%

Green: 9%

Lib Dems: 8%

SNP: 5%

Other: 3%

1,014 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 48%

Conservatives: 25%

Lib Dems: 10%

Reform UK: 9%

Green: 4%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

1,077 respondents

Labour leads by 18 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 23%

Lib Dems: 12%

Reform UK: 9%

Green: 8%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

1,405 respondents

Labour leads by 24 points

Labour: 47%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 6%

Green: 6%

SNP: 2%

Other: 4%

5,203 respondents

Labour leads by 14 points

Labour: 42%

Conservatives: 28%

Lib Dems: 9%

Reform UK: 9%

Green: 4%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

2,209 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 26%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 3%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

2,013 respondents

Labour leads by 26 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 2%

10,000 respondents

Labour leads by 19 points

Labour: 43%

Conservative: 24%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 4%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

30,044 respondents

Labour leads by 18 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 25%

Lib Dems: 11%

Reform UK: 10%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

58,875 respondents

Focaldata (30-31 May)

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 26%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green 6%

SNP: 2%

Other: 1%

2,626 respondents

Labour leads by 25 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 13%

Lib Dems: 8%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

1,328 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 45%

Conservatives: 25%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 8%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

2,184 respondents

Labour leads by 24 points

Labour: 45%

Conservative: 21%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 6%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

1,630 respondents

Labour leads by 25 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 8%

Greens: 6%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

2,040 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 24%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

2,024 respondents

Labour leads by 16 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 27%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

1,500 respondents

Labour leads by 14 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 29%

Lib Dems: 11%

Reform UK: 8%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

15,089 respondents

Labour leads by 19 points

Labour: 45%

Conservatives: 26%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 1%

2,049 respondents

Labour leads by 27 points

Labour: 47%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

2,128 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 47%

Conservatives: 24%

Reform UK: 11%

Green: 8%

Lib Dems: 6%

4,828 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 13%

Liberal Democrats: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

12,000 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 47%

Conservatives: 24%

Lib Dems: 11%

Reform UK: 8%

Green: 3%

SNP: 3%

Other: 4%

Labour leads by 27 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 8%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

10,390 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 27%

Lib Dems: 10%

Reform UK: 8%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Others: 4%

Labour leads by 12 points

Labour: 40%

Conservatives: 28%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

2,013 respondents

Labour leads by 22 points

Labour: 45%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 10%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

1,517 respondents

Labour leads by 14 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 27%

Reform UK: 10%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 7%

SNP: 2%

Others: 1%

1,464 respondents

Labour leads by 22 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 22%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 6%

SNP: 2%

Others: 1%

2,072 respondents

Labour leads by 25 points

Labour: 47%

Conservatives: 22%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 8%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Others: 2%

1,242 respondents

Labour leads by 26 points

Labour: 45%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Others: 3%

1,643 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 27%

Reform UK: 10%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Others: 1%

2,008 respondents

