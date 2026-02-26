‘Unity or division’: Starmer’s message to voters in Gorton and Denton

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said voters in Gorton and Denton have a choice between “unity and division” at today’s by-election.
Starmer warned voters of the risk of electing Reform’s Matthew Goodwin to Westminster, accusing the party of “driving a wedge between communities… opening up anger and division that holds our country back”.
He encouraged those in Gorton and Denton to “vote Labour to send him and his toxic politics packing”.
Polling ahead of the by-election puts Labour, Reform and the Greens all within the margin of error for victory.
Keir Starmer’s message to Gorton and Denton in full
The choice at today’s by-election could not be more stark. Unity or division. Driving down the cost of living with Labour or driving a wedge between communities under Reform. Moving forwards together, or opening up anger and division that holds our country back.
“Reform’s Matthew Goodwin thinks people who aren’t white can’t be English and wants women who choose not to have children to pay more tax. Vote Labour in Gorton and Denton today to send him and his toxic politics packing.
“Only Labour’s Angeliki Stogia can unite communities in Manchester and Tameside and stop Reform. A vote for the Greens or any other party just risks letting Goodwin in through the back door.”
