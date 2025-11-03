Labour Tribes Mapped: Latest version of PLMR and LabourList’s guide to PLP

LabourList and leading comms agency PLMR has unveiled the latest version of the Labour Tribes Mapped project, a one-of-a-kind interactive guide to Labour’s 401 MPs.

The infographic, thought to be the most comprehensive of its kind, shines a light on the vast number of clusters, groups and alliances within the Parliamentary Labour Party, allowing users to look at individual groupings, gauge their relative size – and explore how different tribes and factors overlap.

Now, just over three months from its launch, we have updated the guide with more metrics to provide an even more in-depth look at the different groupings and factions within the Labour Party.

Following analysis and research from the LabourList team, the infographic now includes an up-to-date list of ministers, select committee members and parliamentary private secretaries, as well as MPs affiliated to the newly-formed Andy Burnham-aligned Mainstream group.

After having the whip restored, John McDonnell, Apsana Begum and Oliver Ryan have also been included into the interactive graphic.

If you are unable to see the graphic, you can view it here

The infographic also, for the first time, plots MPs who received donations or support from the pro-leadership think tank Labour Together in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

This addition reveals that eight of the government’s 23 cabinet ministers received backing from the think tank, alongside 16 current ministers and 17 parliamentary private secretaries.

The latest version of the Labour Tribes Mapped project also reveals fascinating insights into how MPs voted during the PLP stage of deputy leadership election.

Pro-leadership groups and organisations, including the Labour Growth Group and the Get Britain Working Group, alongside Co-operative Party MPs, MPs who were backed by Labour to Win at the general election, and those affiliated with Labour Movement for Europe and SERA, supported Bridget Phillipson for the deputy leadership.

However, support was strongest for Lucy Powell among members of the PLP who currently serve on select committees, as well as the majority of those who supported the reasoned amendment opposing welfare reforms in late June.

Unsurprisingly, all but five current members of the Socialist Campaign Group backed Bell Ribeiro-Addy at the PLP stage of the contest.

The new additions to the infographic also reveal that all PLP members of Mainstream supported the welfare reform reasoned amendment, but split almost half and half when the vote took place in July.

Of the nine members of the current PLP who have announced their membership of Mainstream, a third are also affiliated with the Socialist Campaign Group, with two also linked with Tribune and one also connected with Blue Labour. No members of Mainstream are, however, also affiliated with the Labour Growth Group, the Get Britain Working Group or Labour YIMBY.

LabourList editor Emma Burnell said: “With a PLP as big as this, it can be hard to understand the different dynamics at play that help us all to understand what – and who – influences MPs. And that can be as true for MPs themselves as it is for Labour members and the general public.

“Politics works on relationships. Who MPs are spending time with in their aligned groups is an indicator of who they are talking to and what they care about. What someone puts their name to shows what they prioritise and can help us all understand the different currents in the Party.

This is an invaluable tool for navigating the PLP and I am so proud of the great work the team at LabourList have done to put to together. Our role is to help Labour members and Labour watchers to better understand the party. This tool is a perfect place to start and to delve deep.”

Kevin Craig, chief executive officer of PLMR, said: “Following an important reshuffle, a successful Labour Conference, and low-profile Deputy Leadership election, it’s now a great time to update this map again.

“The light we brought with the original piece to the complex network of relationships and affiliations within today’s Parliamentary Labour Party is now refreshed. These relationships and affiliations are of immense importance not just for the Labour Party, but the whole country in the four years ahead.

“Recent events have underlined the intricacy of the landscape facing Keir Starmer, and indeed anyone seeking to work effectively with Labour MPs. PLMR is pleased to partner with LabourList on this exclusive project, helping to bring new insight into the make up of the PLP and offer clarity to those seeking to understand Labour’s internal dynamics.

“This tool represents a significant advancement in the ability to engage effectively with the Parliamentary Labour Party. By systematically mapping MPs’ affiliations, including those to informal or opaque groupings, and by analysing voting behaviour on contentious issues such as welfare reform and assisted dying, we reach a level of insight that is rare and invaluable.

“The integration of key data points, from electoral majority and regional representation to ministerial appointments and union ties, further enables more targeted and strategic engagement. With Labour one year of five into government, this resource will be essential for informed and effective advocacy.”

About LabourList and PLMR

PLMR is an award-winning integrated communications agency founded in 2006, ranked in the Top 50 PR Firms in the UK by PR Week. Their purpose is to make a positive and sustainable difference for their clients, their people and society.

Their services include PR, strategic communications, corporate communications, crisis communications and reputation management, public affairs, film and digital, social media, design, media training and more. They are proud to work with organisations across a range of sectors such as technology, health and social care, education and training, energy and sustainability, the built environment and the third sector.

LabourList provides the leading dedicated forum for authoritative news, insightful analysis and robust debate about the Labour Party across the UK, through our website, social media, daily newsletter and events. More than 35,000 readers subscribe to our daily news, analysis and comment briefing on all things Labour.

