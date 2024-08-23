Labour MP does not rule out voting against government over cuts to winter fuel payments

Labour MP Rachael Maskell has not ruled out voting against the government’s plans to scrap winter fuel payments for most older people.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced last month that around ten million pensioners in England and Wales would lose the annual payments as part of plans to means test the benefit.

However, according to The New Statesman, several Labour MPs are said to be uneasy at the move, with one said to have described the cut as “almost suicidal”.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central and chair of the all-party parliamentary group on ageing and older people, told Times Radio there are backbenchers which are applying for a debate on the matter.

She said: “I know that there are many colleagues which are concerned about these measures and certainly we’ve written to the Chancellor and have asked for a meeting so that we can discuss these measures in full.

“I know in speaking to Liz Kendall, the secretary of state for work and pensions, she has clearly stated to MPs that no one should go cold this winter and we need to ensure that that comes to fruition and that old people feel safe and warm in their own homes.”

When asked by Ed Vaizey on Times Radio if she would vote for an opposition motion calling for a debate on winter fuel payments criticising the government, she said: “I would have to see what the motion said but I think government should lead this initiative and ensure that it is protecting the most vulnerable.

“In our society, of course I know that there are many people who get the winter fuel payments who don’t need that additionality and we need to examine that closely. But what I don’t want are people to struggle this winter.

“The UK Health Security Agency says that the indoor temperature of households and particularly for our older people shouldn’t drop below 18C. That’s only a few degrees lower than we are experiencing currently and therefore people will be making decisions through September, October, right through those cold winter months ‒ whether or not to flick the switch to put the heating on.

“We need them to have confidence that their warmth and their well-being comes first and that’s why I want to ensure that we have done everything possible to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

Her comments come as average household energy bills are set to rise by 10% to £1,717 a year from October under the new price cap.

Earlier this week, the government launched a campaign to encourage people to sign up for pension credit in order to continue receiving the winter fuel payment.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The dire state of the public finances we inherited from the previous government means we’ve had to make some very difficult decisions.

“Our commitment to supporting pensioners remains, which is why we are maintaining the triple lock.

“We want pensioners to get the support they are entitled to. That’s why I urge all pensioners to check whether they are eligible for pension credit.”

