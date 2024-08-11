2025 local elections: Labour fires starting gun for campaign with call to help boost ‘seriously depleted’ party reserves

Labour has already fired the starting gun on the 2025 local elections, with a fresh fundraising drive to boost “seriously depleted” reserves calling on supporters to help “put as much red” on the map as possible.

The party emailed members on Sunday saying the Tories retain a “tight grip” on counties holding elections next year, with many Conservative administrations and some in no overall control.

An email from party HQ reads: “Tom, the 2025 local elections are on the horizon, and we want to show you the county council seats that are up for grabs:

It adds: “Notice anything about this map? The Tories have a tight grip on these counties. None of them have Labour administrations.

“This is important…County councils are responsible for education, transport, planning, social care and many more services across the entire county.

“We need to put as much red on this map as possible – we need Labour councils working with this Labour Government to deliver change as effectively as possible.

“We really didn’t want to make a fundraising ask so soon after the general election, but we have no choice but to send this appeal today – we’re starting to build our campaign fund from scratch and the truth is that we can’t do this without your support.”

At HQ, we allocate campaign resources based on the resources we have at our disposal, which in turn is based on the funds we have available to us. If we lack the funds, we have to start making difficult decisions about where we send resource and where we don’t.”

We threw everything at the general election and it was worth every penny, but our resources are seriously depleted now. So it’s on us to build our campaign fund back up from now.

