Labour conference: Party motion tightens rules on MPs holding other posts

An amendment to the party rulebook recommended by the national executive committee (NEC) proposes tightening the rules on MPs holding other posts after election to the House of Commons.

The amendment is one of multiple topics that are set to be debated at the party’s annual conference in Liverpool this week.

Presently, the rulebook states that “on election to the House of Commons, Labour MPs who hold office as local councillors must resign their local council seats on a date agreed with the Commons Chief Whip and the General Secretary.”

The amendment proposes changing this to include a resignation provision for not just councillors but “or as another form of elected representative of the Party”.

This will include positions such as members of the Senedd, London Assembly, Scottish Parliament, police and crime commissioners, or directly elected mayors, such as metro mayors.

The decision as to date remains in the hands of the whip and general secretary, however a provision has been inserted to allow leeway on this should “exceptional circumstances apply”.

The timeline to set a date for resignation will remain one month. However, a proposed clause allows for this to be determined with consideration to “any statutory requirements and any local circumstances that may apply”.

This is one of a number of constitutional changes listed in this morning’s report of the Conference Arrangements Committee (CAC).

Moderate grouping Labour to Win is encouraging delegates to support all NEC proposed constitutional amendments, including the above.