Monday at Labour conference: Join our events on the NHS, growth, New Deal, far right and next US and UK elections

As Labour Party conference 2024 enters its second day, there are still a whole host of events for party members to attend on Monday.

Find out below what events LabourList is hosting on Monady:

A new partnership between government and business to drive economic growth

8.30am – 9.30am Monday – ACC Liverpool, meeting room 11a

Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business and Trade (invited)

Liam Byrne MP, Commons Business and Trade Committee Chair

Iain Anderson, Chairman, H/Advisers Cicero and author of Labour’s 2024 business policy review

Hannah Bernard, Head of Business Banking, Barclays

Karin Christiansen, LabourList director and Datapraxis managing director (chair)

In partnership with Barclays Bank.

How can the government and the NHS workforce work together to fix the broken NHS?

9.30am – 10.30am Monday – ACC Liverpool, meeting room 11a

Professor Philip Banfield, BMA Council Chair

Nicola Ranger, RCN General Secretary

Wes Streeting, Health Secretary (invited)

Karin Christiansen, LabourList director and Datapraxis managing director (chair)

In partnership with the British Medical Association and Royal College of Nursing.

Wide but shallow: Where does Labour’s next majority come from?

10.30am – 11.30am Monday – ACC Liverpool, meeting room 11a

Tom Baldwin, journalist and Keir Starmer biographer

Chris Hopkins, political director at Savanta

Ros Wynne-Jones, Real Britain columnist, The Mirror

Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley (invited)

Rushanara Ali, Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney (invited)

Karin Christiansen, LabourList director and Datapraxis managing director (chair)

In partnership with pollsters Savanta.

Following his landslide victory, there was much talk of Keir Starmer’s narrow mandate, and a suggestion that Labour’s new electoral coalition is precarious. Ahead of the next general election, party leaders need to understand Labour’s 2024 voters, how they can ensure they return in four years’ time – and what could push them away.

Savanta’s research has segmented the Labour party’s electoral ‘universe’ into four main groups: loyalists, joiners, defectors, and considerers. Using this analysis and new polling, Savanta’s Political Research Director alongside a panel of experts will be able to give a real insight into how Labour could secure a historic second term at the next election.

How will the Labour Government Deliver a New Deal for Working People?

11.00am – 12.15pm Monday – Revolucion de Cuba, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Jo Grady, General Secretary, University and College Union (chair)

Justin Madders, Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and minister for employment rights

Matt Wrack, General Secretary, Fire Brigades Union

Mick Lynch, Secretary-general, National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers

Fran Heathcote, General Secretary, Public and Commercial Services union

Steve Gillian, General Secretary, POA

John Hendy KC, leading trade union lawyer

In partnership with the Trade Union Co-ordinating Group.

A complimentary light Latin American lunch, selection of hot and cold drinks and bar tab will be available at this event.

LabourList Karaoke and DJ Night in partnership with Lime and Trainline



8.30pm Monday – The Bierkeller Bar



Snap up a ticket now for LabourList’s unmissable annual bash in partnership with Trainline and Lime, from 8.30pm until 1am at the epic Bierkeller bar – just a few minutes from both the ACC and the centre of town.

Join us to hear top Labour figures DJing or crooning, support our journalism, and let your hair down – who knows which Labour figure you could end up dancing on tables with? Come and dance the night away to a sensational DJ set, and our legendary karaoke.

Last year DJs and singers included Lisa Nandy, Ian Murray, Stephen Kinnock, Michael Shanks and Keir Mather…



