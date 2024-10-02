Starmer ‘deeply concerned’ Middle East is ‘on the brink’ following Iranian missile attack

Keir Starmer has said he is “deeply concerned” the Middle East is “on the brink” after Iran launched a major missile attack against Israel yesterday.

The Prime Minister condemned Iran’s attacks while describing the situation in Lebanon as “increasingly grave”. He called on British nationals to leave Lebanon, where Israel launched a ground invasion this week.

Iran fired around 180 missiles towards Israel yesterday evening in what the Tehran regime described as retaliation for Israel’s “aggressive acts” – including the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claim that most missiles were intercepted, and the Pentagon has confirmed the US military played a role in shooting them down.

Starmer said: “I utterly condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation, and push the region ever closer to the brink.

“It cannot be tolerated. We stand with Israel, and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression. Iran must stop these attacks, together with its proxies like Hezbollah.”

The attacks commenced while Starmer was on a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Downing Street, Starmer “underlined” the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon during this call.

Defence Secretary John Healey also revealed British forces “played their part” in defending Israel against the Iranian missile attack. The BBC has reported that UK fighter jets were involved.

Healey said: “I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism. The UK stands fully behind Israel’s right to defend its country and its people against threats.”

