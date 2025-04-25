LabourList needs you: Chance to join our board as our chair steps down

The LabourList team has paid tribute to its outgoing chair as he stands down after five years on the board, with an interim chair now appointed and the opportunity for a new individual to join the board.

David Kogan, a sports media rights executive, journalist and Labour historian, left the board of directors of LabourList earlier this month. He will soon be named as the government’s preferred candidate for chair of England’s new independent football regulator.

Karin Christiansen, another member of the board, has taken over as chair on an interim basis.

The announcement means a vacancy on the board of the leading independent media and events platform dedicated to all things Labour. LabourList is now inviting applications to join us.

Those interested should review the role description below and send a CV and cover letter to [email protected] by no later than 16 May. Directors are unremunerated.

Karin Christiansen, interim chair of LabourList, said: “The LabourList board and staff would like to thank David for the enormous contribution he has made to LabourList’s over the past five years.

“The team has gone from strength to strength. Our newsletter readership is rising and website traffic has increased three years in a row. The organisation is also in good financial health, with the biggest staff team and conference event programmes we have had in many years.

“ While David is irreplaceable, we are now looking for a further board member. We would encourage those interested who think they may have something to contribute to review the role description, get in touch with any questions and apply.

“We have ambitious plans for the future as the leading dedicated media and events platform for all things Labour. We recently bolstered our team with Labour peer Thangam Debbonaire and former Scotsman editor Neil McIntosh joining the board, whilst commercial and operations manager Ellie Ormsby recently joined from Deloitte and senior reporter Luke O’Reilly from PA.”

Tom Belger; editor of LabourList, said: “David’s wide-ranging expertise in the media, politics and business made him an invaluable asset, and he will be sorely missed.

“He was always incredibly generous sharing his time and wisdom to help LabourList thrive, seize new opportunities and overcome challenges, as well as livening up meetings with his trademark wit, colourful anecdotes and unvarnished opinions.”

About the LabourList board vacancy

LabourList is looking for an individual to join our Board of Directors.

The board member will be pivotal in overseeing LabourList’s operational and strategic planning, as well as ensuring LabourList is making effective progress towards its goals while maintaining the highest standards of governance and accountability.

This comes at an exciting time for LabourList as it cements its role and purpose with the Labour Party now in Government.

Responsibilities

Work with the executive team to develop and subsequently approve a clear vision, strategic objectives, targets and annual budgets.

Monitor and evaluate LabourList’s financial, editorial and wider performance and progress towards its strategic objectives.

Provide oversight for LabourList’s financial management, including monitoring of the budget, to ensure the sound financial standing of LabourList.

Advocate for and represent LabourList with external stakeholders, including supporting fundraising and business development activities.

Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Support the selection, recruitment and appointment process for staff and board appointments.

Provide support and decision-making guidance to the executive team where/when required.

Attend bi-monthly in-person board meetings – currently held the 2nd Wednesday of every month from 10.30am to 12pm in a central London venue.

Required Experience, Skills and Qualities

Deep knowledge and experience of the Labour Party and / or journalism, particularly online journalism.

Understanding of and commitment to LabourList’s purpose as described below.

Knowledge of corporate governance principles and best practices.

Enough capacity to provide around a day a month of support, including but not limited to monthly board meetings and other engagements, such as fundraising events and Labour conference, as required.

Desirable Experience

Experience working in a commercial / business development / financial management / fundraising role.

About LabourList

LabourList provides the leading dedicated forum for authoritative news, insightful analysis and robust debate about the Labour Party across the UK, through our website, social media, daily newsletter and events.

More than 35,000 readers subscribe to our daily news and comment briefing on all things Labour.

Our readers, contributors and speakers alike come from across the party and beyond it, from cabinet ministers, backbenchers, councillors and members to experts, journalists and campaigners.

Launched in 2009, we are supportive of the Labour Party, but independent of it and see ourselves as a “critical friend”. Our purpose is to provide fair, fast, reliable and well-informed news coverage of all things Labour by our in-house journalists, from what the day’s big news story means for Labour to the internal or local party news story other media have missed.

Our purpose is also to provide a non-factional platform on our site and through events for rigorous debate and reflective analysis on Labour’s direction, facilitating a wide range of views from within the party and outside it – together informing and shaping the party’s future.

LabourList is a private company limited by guarantee without share capital.

