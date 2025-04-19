‘Politics has a problem with young women. I’ve seen it first hand’

When I stood for election last year, I knew I’d be pushing boundaries.

I was young, passionate, and unashamedly ambitious—not for power, but for change. On polling day, I became the youngest councillor in the UK, winning by a landslide. That should have been the start of something empowering. But what followed was a sharp lesson in how politics still treats young women who step into the spotlight.

The morning after my win, I was pulled aside and told: “It’s not going to be easy. The other women will see you as a threat.” That comment didn’t come from an opponent. It came from someone who thought they were offering advice.

But I’ve never believed in tearing others down to lift myself up. I believe in collaboration over competition, and I want to see more women—especially young women—find the confidence to step into public life. We need more voices at the table, not fewer.

I’ve always known that being young in politics meant I’d be underestimated. But nothing quite prepares you for the way people second-guess your intentions, question your competence, or assume you’re just here for the photo ops. They didn’t see the months I spent canvassing, listening, scrutinising council decisions before I was even elected. They don’t see the hours spent poring over policy papers or the late nights preparing to challenge proposals that fail our communities.

I’ve been knee-deep in scrutiny, asking difficult questions, and pushing back when things didn’t feel right. Yet still, I’ve heard whispers—warnings, even—telling others to stay away from me. And I have to ask: Is it because I’m young? Because I’m a woman? Or is it because I represent a challenge to the status quo?

Politics isn’t always pretty—and it certainly isn’t easy. But I didn’t get into this to play it safe. I got into politics because I believe in what the Labour Party stands for: fairness, opportunity, and the idea that no one should be left behind.

Too often, we talk about building a better future for young people—but we forget to invite them into the rooms where those futures are shaped. And when they do get in, they’re often made to feel like they don’t belong. But we do. And we have more to offer than tokenism or youth panels. We deserve real power, real influence, and a real say in shaping the world we’re going to inherit.

Over the past year, I’ve learned that there are two types of people in politics: those who want to change the world, and those who want to rule it. I know which one I am. And I know that the work we’re doing at a local level—fixing broken systems, bringing communities together, holding power to account—is where real change begins.

To any young person thinking about standing: do it. But do it with your values intact. Walk in with your head high, and don’t let anyone tell you that kindness is weakness or that youth means you’re not ready. We are more ready than ever.

One year down. A lifetime of work to go.

