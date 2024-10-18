People with lived experience of social injustice should shape policy, new Labour group urges

A new campaigning group within Labour is urging the party to involve people suffering from social injustices in discussions around policy that affects their lives.

The Labour Campaign for Social Justice, launched by Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough CLP chair Lisa Banes aimed to amplify the voices of people from marginalised communities so their lived experience factors into top level policymaking.

Banes said: “I am embedded in my community, which is one of the most deprived areas in Sheffield, and I know there are many people embedded in their communities around the country who are Labour members, like me, and who are in despair at the rise of the populist right, like me.

“I am therefore seeking to create this network to counter these issues and offer positive solutions. Working together we can overcome our barriers to participation and be more involved in the party.

“Working together we can provide support to the leadership and ensure that lived experience is at the forefront of policy. Working together putting our Labour values into practice we can make a difference.”

READ MORE: Select committee elections unpacked: More than 100 new Labour MPs win roles

The group further aims to offer support to party members with experience of social injustice to help them overcome barriers and put themselves forward for positions within the Labour Party.

It has won endorsements from Labour figures such as new Labour grandee David Blunkett.

He said: “Lived experience can inform policy making and practical action in a way which also has the advantage of enhancing democratic participation and seeing off the erstwhile voices of those claiming to speak for working class people, whilst espousing the values of the far right.

“Giving a voice to those rarely heard, rather than to those speaking on their behalf, will be a contribution to finding long-term solutions.”

Gill Furniss MP added: “Lisa has been a lifelong campaigner, and in the decade I have known her I have not met anyone more committed to social justice. She is an active member on the National Policy Forum, speaking up for those without a voice, and I know she has the experience and knowledge to make a difference.”

Banes urged anyone interested in finding out more about or joining the group to get in touch via its website or Facebook page.

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].