Event: What do the Labour Missions mean for babies? Join leading Labour figures and experts on 15 May, 12.30pm

The LabourList team are excited to announce we’ll be holding a special online event next Thursday lunchtime, alongside leading Labour figures and experts.

We’ll be looking at an under-discussed part of Labour’s core missions – what they mean for the very youngest in our society and the next generation.

Join us, our partners the Parent-Infant Foundation and two of Labour’s mission champion MPs from 12.30pm-1.30pm on Zoom – save your spot with a free ticket via Eventbrite here.

We’ll joined by:

Rosie Wrighting MP – National Health Mission Champion

Sarah Smith MP – National Opportunity Mission Champion

Keith Reed – Parent-Infant Foundation CEO

Dr Lisa Marsland – Parent Infant Mental Health & Service Lead for Mersey Care NHS Building Attachment & Bonds Service

Tom Belger – LabourList Editor (Chair)

We’ll look at key questions like:

– What needs to happen during pregnancy and early childhood, to achieve Labour’s Missions?

– Can the mission approach help bridge and align different government departments?

– What does this mean for babies, parents and practitioners on the ground? What does the NHS need to do differently?

– What will mark this government’s legacy in the way Sure Start was central for New Labour?

About the Parent-Infant Foundation

More than one in ten babies in the UK today are living in fear, confusion and distress.

Not everyone bonds easily with their baby. Parents can be overwhelmed by trauma from their own childhood. Some are struggling with mental or physical health difficulties.

Parent-infant teams support and strengthen relationships between babies and their parents (or carers).

The Parent-Infant Foundation is the only national charity driving the growth and quality of parent-infant teams across the UK.

Support our work here.

About LabourList

LabourList provides the leading dedicated forum for authoritative news, insightful analysis and robust debate about the Labour Party across the UK, through our website, social media, daily newsletter and events.

More than 35,000 readers subscribe to our daily news and comment briefing on all things Labour.

Support our work here.

If you have any questions, email [email protected].