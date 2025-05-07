Starmer won targeting Red Wall voters. Now even their MPs rebel on winter fuel

Targeting a particular kind of Red Wall voter was a key part of Labour’s strategy going into the 2024 election, from embracing the Union Jack to talking tough on defence, immigration and Brexit.
Labour won back swathes of seats it had recently lost in once-solid heartlands, and many of the newly elected MPs arguably owe much of their success to Keir Starmer’s rebranding of the party.
Their public interventions criticising the government are therefore particularly significant, and have been few and far between since the general election.
Late on Tuesday night their formal caucus broke ranks however, after assembling in Parliament as MPs returned. They issued a statement calling for a rethink of Labour’s position on issues such as the winter fuel allowance – warning it is essential to avoid an “existential crisis” at the next general election.
In a statement, the Labour Red Wall Group said that voters in red wall areas had told the party “loudly and clearly that we have not met their expectations” and said that the government’s messaging that it will go further and faster on the Plan for Change had “fallen on deaf ears”.
Scroll to keep reading the story below….
While praising the Prime Minister’s strong leadership on the international stage, the group called for Starmer to mirror that same approach domestically and said: “Responding to the issues raised by our constituents, including on winter fuel, isn’t weak – it takes us to a position of strength.
“The demands raised by new MPs from post-industrial towns where infrastructure is poor with years of underinvestment must be taken off the too-difficult-to-do list. Break away from Treasury orthodoxy, otherwise we will never get the investment we desperately need.”
The Red Wall, Group, understood to represent more than 40 backbench Labour MPs in the Midlands and north of England, also demanded that the government improve its messaging to “articulate our values in the language that resonates and is heard”.
“Labour cannot afford to lose the red wall again as it reopens the route to a future of opposition and an existential crisis. Without red wall communities, we are not the Labour Party.
“The government has to act now before it’s too late.”
Statement from the Red Wall Group of Labour MPs following the local elections pic.twitter.com/RKgJbhmU6z
— LabourRedWallGroup (@RedWallGroup) May 6, 2025
Bassetlaw MP Jo White, convenor of the group, took to social media after the statement was published and said: “We need to break the disconnect between Westminster and areas like mine.
“Responding to the issues raised by our constituents, including on winter fuel, will be a good start.”
Several other Red Wall MPs have shared the statement amid division in the party over how best to respond to last week’s local election results, which saw Labour lose two-thirds of the seats it was defending.
Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt said: “Trust has to be earned – and right now, too many people still feel let down. If we ask the public to believe in our promise to serve them, we must show that we’re listening.”
Connor Naismith, MP for Crewe and Nantwich, said voters in towns like his are “desperate for change” but have been let down time and time again.
“It must be this Labour government that delivers real change, but that means a reset and a reconnection. That means better public transport in our local area, fewer boarded up shops, good, secure well-paid jobs in our towns, and a sense that we live in a country which is fair, where everyone is equal under the law.”
Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.
Read our coverage of the fallout from the 2025 local election results:
- Council by council results: Labour gains and losses – and its position in each mayor race
- Starmer: ‘Labour must go further and faster to deliver after Runcorn defeat’
- Runcorn blame game begins – why did Labour lose?
- ‘Labour has lost in Runcorn – here are the eight things the party should do now‘
- MPs who could lose their seat on Runcorn by-election swing to Reform
- ‘Results so far say one thing: voters think change isn’t coming fast enough’
- SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
- SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
- DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
- PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
- ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
More from LabourList
Labour Senedd member warns of ‘simmering discontent’ with Westminster ahead of next year’s Senedd election
‘Barking was like the Red Wall’: Margaret Hodge on the lessons for fighting Reform from beating the BNP 15 years ago today
Baroness Hodge urges government to ‘change the discourse’ on immigration amid Reform surge