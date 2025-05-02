As polls closed in the 2025 local elections on Thursday night, Labour was quick out the block issuing a downbeat warning from party chair Ellie Reeves: “These elections were always going to be a challenge.”
A total of 1,641 council seats are up for election across 24 local authorities, along with four combined authority mayors and two other mayoral positions in North Tyneside and Doncaster.
A national poll by More in Common ahead of the election put Reform ahead on 26%, with the Conservatives on 25% and Labour third on 18%.
Follow our tracker of how many council seats Labour has gained, lost or held as counting progresses.
2025 mayor election results for Labour
Gained
Lost
- Greater Lincolnshire (third place, Reform win)
Held
Council elections
Read more on the 2025 local elections:
Results on the night
Analysis and what to expect
- Expert predicts ‘bad night’ with no net Labour gains
- What’s a good night for Labour?
- ‘Uxbridgitis: If election results are grim, let’s not learn the wrong lessons again’
- Where’s Keir? PM barely features in Labour party election broadcasts for the locals
- The meme elections: Labour’s social media pivot to take fight to Farage
LabourList’s on-the-ground reports from the campaign
- Hull and East Yorkshire: Labour candidate spars with Reform’s boxing star in UK’s most disillusioned city
- Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Nik Johnson on why he’s standing down and Anna Smith on knife-edge Labour-Tory fight to replace him
- West of England: Tory and Green threats, Dan Norris and low voter awareness
- Lancashire: Long shadow of Gaza looms over key battleground
Inside the Runcorn campaign
- Mood on the doorstep: Labour’s last push for Tory voters to keep out Reform
- At least 150 Labour MPs visit – but Keir Starmer ain’t one
- Karen Shore interview: Labour candidate on Reform, the NHS and closing asylum hotels
- Runcorn poll: One in ten Labour voters expected to back Reform
