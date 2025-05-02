As polls closed in the 2025 local elections on Thursday night, Labour was quick out the block issuing a downbeat warning from party chair Ellie Reeves: “These elections were always going to be a challenge.”

A total of 1,641 council seats are up for election across 24 local authorities, along with four combined authority mayors and two other mayoral positions in North Tyneside and Doncaster.

A national poll by More in Common ahead of the election put Reform ahead on 26%, with the Conservatives on 25% and Labour third on 18%.

Follow our tracker of how many council seats Labour has gained, lost or held as counting progresses.

2025 mayor election results for Labour

Gained

Lost

Greater Lincolnshire (third place, Reform win)

Held

Council elections

Results on the night

Analysis and what to expect

LabourList’s on-the-ground reports from the campaign

Inside the Runcorn campaign