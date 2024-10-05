Labour party conference 2025: When and where is the next conference?

Labour’s first party conference while in government for 15 years may have only just come to a close, but preparations are already underway for next year’s annual event.

Here is what we know so far about the 2025 Labour Party conference.

When will the next Labour Party conference be held?

Next year’s Labour Party conference will be held from Sunday, September 28 and Wednesday, October 1 2025.

Several hotels in and around the secure zone already appear to be getting booked up, including the Leonardo, Staybridge Suites Liverpool, the Holiday Inn Express and the Pullman.

Where will the next Labour Party conference take place?

Labour MPs, councillors, mayors, activists and delegates will return to Liverpool for a fourth year in a row for their 2025 party conference.

The party’s annual conference will again take place at the ACC Liverpool conference venue.

Labour’s last conference to be held outside of Liverpool was in 2021, which took place in Brighton.

When will Keir Starmer’s leader’s speech be?

While no details of the events of conference and their exact timings have been announced, it is likely that the leader’s speech will take place on the final full day of conference (Tuesday, September 30) at around 2pm, as has been the case in previous years.

