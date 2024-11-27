Revealed: Labour rejects calls to revive two-day spring women’s conference

Labour’s national executive committee has voted against reviving a standalone two-day national women’s conference in the spring, after officials said it could cost several times more than an event tagged onto the party’s annual autumn conference.

The NEC’s decision at its away day on Tuesday followed a report by the party which issued a stark warning about the challenges of holding a bigger spring NWC, LabourList can reveal.

Women’s conference has historically been a one-day event the day before party conference, but under Jeremy Corbyn it became a two-day spring event.

The NEC voted to cut it back in 2023, sparking a petition from left campaign groups, and has just agreed to maintain the one-day event. Some NEC members are understood to have voted against the move this week, however.

A paper prepared for the NEC acknowledged some delegates wanted a longer event, but also said others had were against due to the costs or caring responsibilities.

Spring event ‘not practical for party aiming to win local elections’

The paper, drawn up by party officials, said a spring women’s conference was “not practical for a political party whose first aim is to win elections”, as it would consistently conflict with local elections and risked limiting campaigners’ and staff’s ability to attend. There would also be “less prestigious speakers” as many politicians can only attend when it is held just before annual conference, it argued.

But the main argument made was cost, with the party estimating it would cost around £129,000 for a spring two-day event. There would be extra security required on top given high-profile ministers’ potential attendance, and the cost “would likely be in excess” of £240,000, the report warned.

By contrast it said the 2024 conference had cost around £42,000.

Concerns women’s conference ‘adversarial’

The NEC is also understood to have agreed to seek recommendations to improve the event from the national women’s committee and Labour Women’s Network to ensure the event is an “empowering and welcoming space for all women taking part”.

The report also highlighted “concerns about the atmosphere” of the 2024 event said to have been expressed by delegates and staff. “It has been described as adversarial and unwelcoming, particularly for newer members and delegates”.

Delegate feedback was “mixed”, with a majority said to have asked for more breakout and interactive sessions, a “less argumentative and more discussion led” event, more training for chairs, and a more “distinct identity”.

There was divided feedback on motions though, with some backing “fewer motions with the time used for debate and discussion” and others backing “more motions and fewer speakers”, according to the party.

One-day conference felt like an ‘add on’

Catherine Potter, a Lancaster councillor, told LabourList the 2024 event was her first. She said it “really did feel like an add on”, and said a two-day event would ” give time to properly explore, debate and discuss issues of real importance to women”.

Dee McCullough, women’s officer in Gower CLP, said: “We need a bigger venue to enable more female members (not just delegates) to come and participate, in order encourage women to be a part of the Party and not to be sidelined. At the bare minimum, women’s conference needs to be live-streamed, recorded and properly captioned.”

Labour declined to comment.

SIGN UP: Get the best daily roundup and analysis of Labour news and comment in our newsletter

For more from LabourList, follow us on Threads, Bluesky, X, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.