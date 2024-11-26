Revealed: Labour to ensure ‘high standards of governance and democracy’ in socialist societies via annual check-ins

Labour party officials are planning to hold annual check-ins with its 20 affiliated socialist societies, in a bid to ensure “high standards of governance and democracy”, LabourList can reveal.

A party document circulated in advance of today’s Labour national executive committee meeting state thats there are currently “few opportunities to ensure that socialist societies maintain the high standards expected of a Labour Party affiliate with related democratic rights, or to provide support and advice”.

There are no regularly scheduled meetings between the party and societies, meaning “inconsistent levels of dialogue”, the document says.

It recommends the NEC approve plans today for an annual meeting between society chairs, secretaries and treasurers and party staff, including the General Secretary’s office and potentially governance, finance, membership, elections and digital teams, “depending on the needs of the socialist society”.

Such meetings will include “ensuring that each society holds democratic elections in line with their constitution and that the party holds the correct records for their Executive Committee”.

They will also cover “ensuring that financial records are accurate and well maintained, with treasurers aware of and able to comply with the requirements of PPERA and related legislation as it may relate to socialist societies”.

There will also be an “update on activities over the previous year”, and confirmation of affiliation fees.

The party will also offer volunteer-run societies the chance to seek help on carrying out internal elections and annual general meetings, maintaining membership databases and websites, fundraising and finance, governance, campaigning or engagement with politicians.

Labour was not immediately available for comment.

