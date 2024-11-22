Compass’ Neal Lawson claims 17-month probe found him ‘not guilty’ over tweet

The former New Labour adviser and chair of the Compass campaign group has said a 17-month probe has cleared him of breaching party rules over a tweet backing cross-party collaboration.

Lawson was warned he risked expulsion in June 2023, saying at the time his “crime’ appeared to be “retweeting a Lib Dem MP’s call for some voters to back Green candidates in local elections” and dubbing it “grown-up progressive politics”. But he appears to have been able to hold on to his party membership.

Lawson, one of the left’s most high-profile campaigners for pluralism, tactical voting and electoral reform in recent years, wrote in The Guardian that he has now received an email from Labour ” telling me I had been found ‘not guilty'”.

He wrote: “In most ways I matter not a jot: I was probably being used as a more high-profile example to warn others off such abhorrent behaviour.

“Less robust and less well-connected figures, those for whom their party membership matters enormously, find such a trial a real ordeal. I’ve been let off by people I don’t know in a system operating in the dark. I made a big public fuss. Others can’t, and suffer their fate alone.”

He accused Labour of “hypocrisy” given the party “ruthlessly targeted its resources in seats it could win and actively discouraged campaigning elsewhere”.

“In effect it was signalling to its members and voters to back the best-placed progressive to defeat the Tories, which is exactly what I was charged with.”

However one Labour figure at the time claimed the particular alliance Lawson had seemed to endorse had been an “anti-Labour pact” between the Lib Dems and Greens, making his supportive message “half-baked”.

Labour did not respond to a request for comment.

